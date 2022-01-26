Brands brothers documentary debuts Friday

Even for people who think they know Tom Brands, the Iowa wrestling coach suspects they may learn a thing or two in a television documentary that debuts Friday.
Shortly after the second-ranked Hawkeyes host top-ranked Penn State in an 8:15 p.m. dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the Big Ten Network will televise “The B1G Story: The Brands Brothers’’ for the first time.
It is scheduled to air at approximately 10 p.m.
Described as “two of the most polarizing personalities in collegiate wrestling,’’ the story of Tom and Terry Brands — the head coach and assistant coach of the defending NCAA champion program at Iowa — is featured.
The documentary follows the twins from their small-town Iowa roots to becoming international wrestling standouts and ultimately coaches in the sport.
“The people who see us in public who think they know us from what they see in public life, they may be surprised with a few things,’’ Brands said. “We are who we are.’’
Their story will be told through the eyes of others as well.
Wrestling legend Dan Gable, who recruited and coached the Brands brothers, will join Oklahoma State coach John Smith, Ohio State coach Tom Ryan and others in contributing their take on the impact the Brands brothers have made on and off the mat.
“I think people will find it interesting," Brands said. "There are a lot of things that people who think they know us well may be surprised with."
The release of the episode of the The B1G Story follows a dual that is of more concern to Brands as the Hawkeyes (11-0) host the Nittany Lions (13-0) at sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa will put a 29-dual win streak on the line against Penn State in a meet that could feature as many as five matches between wrestlers ranked in the top five nationally in their respective weight classes.