 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brands brothers documentary debuts Friday
0 Comments
topical alert
IOWA WRESTLING

Brands brothers documentary debuts Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
123117-ABEYTA-BEST-2017-093

Iowa coach Tom Brands holds back his brother, assistant coach Terry Brands, while watching the Hawkeyes' Sam Stoll wrestle in a 2017 dual against Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Both coaches will be featured in a documentary which debuts on the Big Ten Network on Friday night.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES file photo

Even for people who think they know Tom Brands, the Iowa wrestling coach suspects they may learn a thing or two in a television documentary that debuts Friday.

Shortly after the second-ranked Hawkeyes host top-ranked Penn State in an 8:15 p.m. dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the Big Ten Network will televise “The B1G Story: The Brands Brothers’’ for the first time.

It is scheduled to air at approximately 10 p.m.

Described as “two of the most polarizing personalities in collegiate wrestling,’’ the story of Tom and Terry Brands — the head coach and assistant coach of the defending NCAA champion program at Iowa — is featured.

The documentary follows the twins from their small-town Iowa roots to becoming international wrestling standouts and ultimately coaches in the sport.

“The people who see us in public who think they know us from what they see in public life, they may be surprised with a few things,’’ Brands said. “We are who we are.’’

Their story will be told through the eyes of others as well.

Wrestling legend Dan Gable, who recruited and coached the Brands brothers, will join Oklahoma State coach John Smith, Ohio State coach Tom Ryan and others in contributing their take on the impact the Brands brothers have made on and off the mat.

“I think people will find it interesting," Brands said. "There are a lot of things that people who think they know us well may be surprised with."

The release of the episode of the The B1G Story follows a dual that is of more concern to Brands as the Hawkeyes (11-0) host the Nittany Lions (13-0) at sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa will put a 29-dual win streak on the line against Penn State in a meet that could feature as many as five matches between wrestlers ranked in the top five nationally in their respective weight classes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Opinion: Sean Payton's last season with the Saints was a success

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hawkeyes fall from first in wrestling poll
College Sports

Hawkeyes fall from first in wrestling poll

  • Updated

The Hawkeyes opened the Big Ten Conference season by winning two duals over the weekend but, Iowa dropped from first to second in the weekly National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division I team poll released Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News