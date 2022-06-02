Brands 'fired up' for Hawkeyes' future

If you think the Iowa wrestling season begins sometime in November, think again.

As far as coach Tom Brands is concerned, the Hawkeyes’ work never stops and for nine Iowa wrestlers the 2022-23 season essentially opens this weekend.

“The future is now. The future is now,’’ Brands said as seven current Hawkeyes and two incoming freshman prepare to compete at the U23 and U20 World Team Trials beginning Saturday at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

“This is an opportunity to compete and we’re getting on a bus and going on a road trip to Ohio. You can’t beat that,’’ Brands said.

Champions in each weight class in both the U23 and U20 Trials qualify to represent the United States at the 2022 UWW World Championships and Brands is anxious to see what Iowa wrestlers can do with the opportunity.

Six Hawkeyes — Drew Bennett at 65 kilograms, Cobe Siebrecht at 70, Patrick Kennedy at 74, Brennan Swafford at 79, Abe Assad at 86 and defending champion Tony Cassioppi at 125 — will compete in the U23 division.

Iowa’s Caleb Rathjen at 70, Aiden Riggins at 74 and Kolby Franklin at 92 will wrestle in the U20 division.

Competition in both divisions begins at 8 a.m. (CDT) on Saturday, with medal rounds and finals in the U20 Trials scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday and U23 quarterfinals, semifinals, consolation and medal matches set to begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

“The guys we have competing, I’m fired up to see them,’’ Brands said. “These guys have high expectations for themselves. We want to see hustle, attitude, fight. We want to see them go out and do their best.’’

Patrick Kennedy, positioned to move into the Hawkeye lineup at 165 pounds next season after spending the past two years as a back-up to Alex Marinelli, welcomes the chance to participate in his first tournament of this size since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to prove that I’m a force to be reckoned with in the future,’’ Kennedy said. “I want to be ready to go, ready to wrestle, have some fun and score a bunch of points.’’

Brands, calling Kennedy “as good as advertised,’’ said the Minnesota native has remained ready during his role with the Hawkeyes the past two seasons.

“Now next year, we’re going to be dependent on Patrick Kennedy and a lot of other younger guys,’’ Brands said. “He’s proven himself in international style. He’s proven himself in collegiate style. He’s a handful.’’

Kennedy counts on that happening this weekend.

“We take every opportunity to compete seriously any time of year,’’ Kennedy said. “When we go to a tournament, we go to win.’’

With the expected return of three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee at 125, Max Murin at 149, Assad at 184, NCAA runner-up Jacob Warner at 197 and Cassioppi at 285, the Hawkeyes still have five lineup spots to fill next season.

Nothing will be decided this weekend, but Brands views the Trials as part of the process. For example, Rathjen, Siebrecht and Riggins are among competitors with an eye on the lineup spot at 157.

“I’m excited about those guys. I want to see what kind of fight and attitude they bring to it,’’ Brands said. “It’s a good weekend to get on a bus and go to Ohio.’’

