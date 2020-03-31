Brands: Hawkeyes deserve more than an asterisk

Tom Brands knows the moment will never be the same, but the Iowa wrestling coach believes the 2019-20 season deserves to be more than an asterisk in a record book.
Acknowledging the COVID-19 pandemic is "enemy No. 1" at the moment, Brands said Tuesday he believes the NCAA needs to take a closer look at eligibility relief for winter sports student-athletes who were not awarded an additional year of competition on Monday by the NCAA.
Brands, who completes a quarantine today after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, said during a teleconference he believes there should be some sort of appeals process available for competitors who were dealing with extraneous circumstances.
He pointed to Hodge Trophy winner Spencer Lee as an example.
Unlike a number of his top-tier peers, Lee opted to compete at the college level this past season instead of using an Olympic redshirt year that would have been available to him to train as an Olympic hopeful without using a year of eligibility.
Among the reasons Lee opted to do that was to give himself an opportunity to compete for a third consecutive NCAA championship at 125 pounds this year and position himself for the chance as a senior to become the sport’s fifth four-time champ.
Brands realizes that any appeals process is something that will take place down the road, adding that experience has taught him to fight that fight at an appropriate time.
Lee said on Monday he plans to compete for Iowa again next season, providing time for any sort of eligibility appeal to take place.
"Four (championships) is very important to him," Brands said. "But he has to win three before he can win four, so regardless of how he goes about moving forward to get an opportunity to win four, he’s first got to win three."
The Iowa coach did say he believes that this year’s elite wrestlers deserve acknowledgement of their accomplishments.
"At the very least, there needs to be some sort of official recognition of what guys accomplished," Brands said, feeling that the top wrestlers who qualified for the NCAA Championships deserved to be acknowledged as All-Americans for their work during the 2019-20 season. "All of the qualifiers had been held. The brackets were in place. All 33 spots at every weight were seeded, and it’s not just based on opinion any more. It is statistical data reflecting what has taken place match by match over the entire season. Those top eight, top 12 deserve to be recognized in an official way."
Brands expressed disappointment for the seniors on the Hawkeye roster who have been denied one final chance to collectively compete for an NCAA championship.
With three top-seeded wrestlers among 10 entries, all seeded in the top 11 in their weight class, the top-ranked Hawkeyes were positioned to challenge for the program’s top team finish since last winning that championship in 2010.
"This team was robbed of history," Brands said. "Spencer Lee was robbed of history. Pat Lugo, a senior, was robbed of history. We had three No. 1 seeds, nine guys in the top eight. They were robbed of history. They were robbed of opportunity."
The Iowa coach wants his players to understand what positioned the Hawkeyes for that opportunity and make certain when training begins in earnest for the 2020-21 season they keep the same mindset, the same sense of team and the same culture.
With Lugo the only senior in the Hawkeye lineup, Brands expects Iowa to begin next season as the top-ranked team in the country.
"This team may have gotten whooped up in the side of the head by something it didn’t have any control over, but Iowa wrestling isn’t down and out. We know what we’re made of, and that won’t change," Brands said.
He has been pleased with the way the Hawkeyes have dealt with it all to this point.
"The way they have handled this with maturity is a compliment to them. They are patient. They are open minded," Brands said. "They are thinking outside the box. And because of that, I can speak for them and say they’re going to be ready for the next mission, the next challenge."
Brands expects Michael Kemerer to be part of that challenge.
After sitting out the 2018-19 season because of an injury and now completing his fourth year at Iowa, Kemerer is eligible to apply for a medical redshirt year that would allow him to compete next season.
"Our medical people are going through the process, but I’m told it is probably a foregone conclusion that he qualifies," Brands said.
Brands said he has held one video conference with his entire team and plans to meet with the roster that way again this week.
His emphasis is making certain his wrestlers continue to stay healthy and complete the spring semester strong in the classroom.
Like other athletic training facilities on the Iowa campus, where online classes began on Monday and will continue for the remainder of the semester, the Hawkeyes do not currently have access to the wrestling room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
He has encouraged them to continue to find ways to train on their own, running or lifting if they have access to equipment.
"There are a lot of ways to keep an edge, or build an edge. There are lot of ways to keep moving forward the right way, and to be safe and socially responsible," Brands said. "It’s not ideal because right now it’s not familiar. It’s not ideal because it’s not necessarily what they want. They want to be in their domain, in their sanctuary, their comfort zone, what they’re used to."
