Brands: Hawkeyes need to reach the finish line

Two-time NCAA 125-pound champion Spencer Lee said Iowa wrestlers have pretty much lived in their own bubble since returning to campus on June 8 when the Hawkeye wrestling room reopened.

He said the situation has helped what already was a close team become even closer after being denied the chance to complete a season-long goal last March.

"We’re pretty much going from home to practice and then back home," Lee said. "The only time we really go out is if we want to go out to eat and we do that together. We know what’s best because we don’t want to take risks that might hurt our teammates. We’re a family."

The only weight where Iowa had a wrestler complete his eligibility last season was 149, where Pat Lugo competed. Max Murin will move up one weight this season following the arrival of three-time All-American 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman as a transfer from Missouri.

"We have new pieces. We have new pieces that are old faces," Brands said. "You could argue that Spencer Lee is better than he’s ever been. That’s a scary thing, but he has to go out and prove that, show that off."

Brands said Iowa continues to have good competition going on within its own wrestling room as the Hawkeyes work toward their Jan. 15 opener against fifth-ranked Nebraska.