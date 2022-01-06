Brands, Hawkeyes work to 'figure out' 125

When it comes to replacing a three-time national champion, having options is a good thing.
Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands believes the Hawkeyes are in a good position at 125 pounds where the only certainty is that Spencer Lee won’t be in the lineup for weekend duals against Minnesota and Purdue.
Lee’s decision to undergo surgery to repair torn anterior cruciate ligaments he has been wrestling with in both knees has left Brands with a choice.
Iowa lists redshirt freshman Jesse Ybarra as the probable starter at 125 for Friday’s 8 p.m. Big Ten opener at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Minnesota and for Sunday’s 2 p.m. home dual against Purdue.
Ybarra has a 5-1 record on the season, winning the weight class at the Luther Open and going 2-1 in dual competition.
Iowa also has a 125-pound true freshman in Drake Ayala, a three-time Iowa state high school champion from Fort Dodge who was expected to redshirt this season.
Ayala has been wrestling unattached and was the Hawkeyes’ top finisher last weekend at the Southern Scuffle, taking third place.
“We have two options there and we like having options,’’ Brands said. “Right now, we have Ybarra and that’s where we’re at. We’ll figure it all out as we figure it out.’’
Brands likes what he has seen from Ayala as well.
“All year he has been consistent. He’s hungry and he knows this sport takes commitment,’’ Brands said. “He comes from a great place that emphasized that his entire life.’’
Iowa has already scratched redshirt plans for one other wrestler, sending Graceland transfer Brennan Swafford into competition at Southern Scuffle at 174.
The Mediapolis, Iowa native and two-time NAIA national champion is listed as the Hawkeyes probable starter in the weight class for this weekend’s Big Ten duals following a sixth-place finish last weekend.
“I’m prepared for whatever happens,’’ Swafford said. “I was happy with how I did (at the Southern Scuffle) but I know there is stuff I need to work on.’’
Top-ranked Iowa (6-0) opens Big Ten competition with a 24-dual win streak, the longest active streak in the nation, and has won its last 23 Big Ten duals.
As the Hawkeyes begin conference competition, the Hawkeyes are preparing to move forward with unchanged goals despite Lee’s absence from the lineup.
“I think everybody wants to perform their best and score the most points possible anyway,’’ said junior Tony Cassioppi, who will likely face Olympic champion Gable Steveson of the Golden Gophers’ in Friday’s 285-pound match.
“I don’t think Spencer being out changes anyone’s approach because we’re all super-focused on reaching the top of that podium.’’
Brands senses that as well.
He said teammates understood what Lee has been going through since opting for rehab instead of repair after tearing his left ACL during the 2019 NCAA Championships and then tearing the ACL in his right knee at the 2021 Big Ten Championships.
While Lee did wrestle and win three matches for Iowa at a duals event in Florida last month, Brands said daily evaluation and consultation eventually led Lee to choose to undergo surgery.
“There’s an injury there and it doesn’t work,’’ Brands said. “He made it work under dire circumstances and he persevered last March (in winning an NCAA title two weeks after the tear), but it’s not going to work. So, that’s where we’re at.’’