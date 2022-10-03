Brands: Lee return focuses on March

Tom Brands is as excited as anyone to see Spencer Lee return to the mat and resume his chase of becoming the first Iowa wrestler ever to win four NCAA championships.

But, the Hawkeye coach said Monday during an appearance at the Davenport Grid Club that Lee will work toward being ready in March, not November.

“Spencer’s been awesome,’’ Brands said. “He’s working to take the steps that he needs to take to put him in a good place in March. That’s what I’m excited about, seeing Spencer out there in March.’’

Between now and then, Brands said it is important for Lee to maintain a measured approach about his return to competition as he works his way back after undergoing surgery earlier this year to repair anterior cruciate ligament injuries to both of his knees.

“He won’t be on the mat every time out. That just wouldn’t be smart,’’ Brands said. “We’ll put together a plan that is smart and one that will prepare him.’’

One of seven three-time NCAA champions in Iowa history, the 125-pound Lee hasn’t wrestled for Iowa extending a winning streak to 38 matches with a 6-1 decision over Jakob Camacho of North Carolina State in the Red Division finals of the Collegiate Wrestling Duals last season on Dec. 21.

The two-time Hodge Trophy winner announced on New Year’s Day that he would sit out the remainder of the 2021-22 season and undergo surgery to repair his ACL injuries, the first suffered in 2019 at the NCAA Championships and the second during the Big Ten Championships in 2021.

“He’s coming along and he’ll be a healthier competitor when he’s back out there,’’ Brands said. “We still have to figure some things out team-wise how it will all work, but it will be good to have him back.’’

One of the most dominant collegiate wrestlers of the past decade, Lee enters his senior season with a 78-5 career record and 29 of those wins have ended in the first period including 21 matches won by fall.

During his ongoing 38-match win streak, Lee has outscored his opponents 463-41.

Lee’s return will come at a time when the Hawkeyes will be looking to rebound from a rough finish to the 2021-22 season.

The Hawkeyes finished third at Big Ten Championships behind Michigan and Penn State and also took third two weeks later at the NCAA Championships.

While Iowa won a team trophy at the NCAA finals for the 13th time in 14 years, the Hawkeyes expected more.

“We have to own it,’’ Brands said. “But, we aren’t sprinting to March. We have to be diligent, we have to be disciplined and we have to be patient. This isn’t a race to November. It’s about being ready when we need to be ready. That’s what really matters.’’

Lee will join three 2022 all-Americans in competing for lineup spots for Iowa this season.

Jacob Warner, the NCAA runner-up at 197 pounds, Tony Cassioppi at 285 and Stanford transfer Real Woods at 141 all bring that level of success to the Hawkeye roster.

Brands said he likes the addition of Bradley Hill, a 197-pound freshman from Bettendorf, to the Iowa wrestling room this season.

“We love Bradley Hill,’’ Brands said. “We love having him here.’’