IOWA CITY – After cobbling together a makeshift lineup from one meet to the next throughout much of the season, Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands believes his team is ready for the Big Ten Championships.

Brands said Tuesday the Hawkeyes continue to move beyond the myriad of injuries and setbacks they worked through as Iowa built a 15-1 record.

“I felt a couple of weeks ago like we were moving in the right direction and I still feel that way,’’ Brands said during his weekly news conference. “I feel good about where things are but it’s still on the guys who have to go out there and perform. So, let’s go have a blast.’’

The fun begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Michigan’s Crisler Center, where the Hawkeyes hope to improve on last season’s third-place finish in the Big Ten Championships.

“It’s an exciting time,’’ Iowa 165-pounder Patrick Kennedy said. “This is what you work for.’’

Brands calls it “the most exciting time of the year’’ and believes the Hawkeyes are in a good place heading into the event which will culminate with championship finals at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes’ lineup looks drastically different from the one Iowa sent to the mat a year ago at Nebraska when Michigan and Penn State finished ahead the Hawkeyes.

Tony Cassioppi at 285 pounds the Hawkeyes’ top returning finisher from a year ago, finishing second at the Big Ten Championships last season.

Max Murin, who finished third at 149, returns as do fourth-place finisher Jacob Warner at 197 and seventh-place finisher Abe Assad at 184.

Beyond the return of Spencer Lee at 125 following a redshirt season, Iowa’s other five expected starters this weekend will be competing in the Big Ten tourney for the first time.

Kennedy, third ranked at 165, watched from the stands a year ago as Alex Marinelli claimed Iowa’s only title.

“It’s definitely different, knowing that I’ll be out there and I’m excited about it,’’ Kennedy said. “I feel good. I feel strong.’’

Kennedy said the approach won’t change from any other time he has competed this season.

“I’ve been competing in tournaments forever and this is the biggest thing because this is the next thing on the schedule,’’ Kennedy said.

Brands, as always, doesn’t lose sight of the fact that in reality the Big Ten Championships is first and foremost a qualifier for the NCAA tourney.

The Big Ten has been awarded 88 of the 284 automatic qualifying spots into the NCAA field and placings this weekend will determine who earns those 88 spots.

The conference has seven automatic qualifiers at 184 pounds, eight at 165, nine at 125, 133, 141, 149, 184, 197 and 285 and 10 at 157.

“This weekend is the next step toward getting to the NCAAs,’’ Warner said. “It’s the qualifier and the tournament that gives you a chance to move forward at nationals. You’ve got to be ready to go.’’