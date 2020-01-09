Brands wants competition to fuel Hawkeyes' growth

Tom Brands was hopeful the Midlands Championships would provide the top-ranked Iowa wrestling team with some clarity at the 184-pound spot in the Hawkeye lineup.
Instead, Iowa returns to Big Ten dual competition with an even more crowded collection of possibilities.
True freshman Abe Assad, redshirt freshman Nelson Brands and senior Cash Wilcke are all listed on the Hawkeyes’ probable line for today’s 6 p.m. dual at Indiana and Sunday’s 3 p.m. dual at 18th-ranked Purdue.
Assad, who was initially expected to redshirt this season, finished second at 184 at the Midlands and has built a 15-3 record this season while competing unattached.
Nelson Brands, the son of Iowa assistant Terry Brands, has a 4-3 record on the season while splitting time with Wilcke, who is ranked 11th and has an 11-2 record on the season.
The only head-to-head competition between the three in a meet came at the Midlands, where Wilcke defeated Nelson Brands 4-2. Wilcke also defeated Assad 3-2 in the first tiebreaker in a preseason wrestle-off in the Iowa wrestling room.
While Tom Brands was quietly hoping things would work themselves out on the mat, he doesn’t mind the competition the situation has created.
"You don’t have three lower-tier guys who have struggled all year. What you have is three guys who have done well all year and are capable," he said at a news conference earlier this week. "It’s not like these guys are all .500 and you have to hope a guy gets hot."
Wilcke, a three-time NCAA qualifier, said his objective is to be prepared whenever the opportunity presents itself.
"If my number gets called, I’ll be ready and I’ll do everything I can to make sure I’m the guy the next time out, too," Wilcke said.
At some point, Brands knows he will have to make a decision, and he doesn’t plan to announce who will be on the mat in this weekend’s duals until necessary.
The Iowa coach said he likes the possibilities he sees in each of the three wrestlers.
"We’re not down on any of them. It’s not about young guys getting the nod because he has a lot of wrestling left and it’s not about loyalty in letting a senior finish out his career," Brands said.
"This is about who has the best chance, who shows us and puts forth best effort every time out so when we do get to the national tournament and the Big Ten tournament that we have the best guy in the lineup."
At this point, Brands said he isn’t sure which wrestler that might be.
"It’s hard to predict, but it is not hard to see desire either," he said. "Competition is a good thing."