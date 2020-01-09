Brands wants competition to fuel Hawkeyes' growth

Wilcke, a three-time NCAA qualifier, said his objective is to be prepared whenever the opportunity presents itself.

"If my number gets called, I’ll be ready and I’ll do everything I can to make sure I’m the guy the next time out, too," Wilcke said.

At some point, Brands knows he will have to make a decision, and he doesn’t plan to announce who will be on the mat in this weekend’s duals until necessary.

The Iowa coach said he likes the possibilities he sees in each of the three wrestlers.

"We’re not down on any of them. It’s not about young guys getting the nod because he has a lot of wrestling left and it’s not about loyalty in letting a senior finish out his career," Brands said.

"This is about who has the best chance, who shows us and puts forth best effort every time out so when we do get to the national tournament and the Big Ten tournament that we have the best guy in the lineup."

At this point, Brands said he isn’t sure which wrestler that might be.

"It’s hard to predict, but it is not hard to see desire either," he said. "Competition is a good thing."

