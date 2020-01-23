Buckeyes dual hits home for Hawkeyes' Marinelli

"It’s unique," he said. "It doesn’t always work out that way."

From one match to the next, teammates supporting teammates, rooting for them to have the same type of success that has led to a lineup in which all 10 wrestlers are ranked no lower than seventh in their own weight classes.

"Everybody in our room is pulling for each other," Marinelli said. "We all have our own matches to be ready for, but we’re there for each other, too. This team, we like being around each other, and when you have that kind of bond, it motivates everyone."

Coach Tom Brands sees how that team-centered motivation is benefiting the Hawkeyes, who are coming off of a 26-6 win over seventh-ranked Nebraska and will follow tonight’s dual with the fourth-ranked Buckeyes by hosting No. 2 Penn State next Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"This group is there for each other," Brands said. "That’s what you hope for as a coach."

All three duals provide the type of tests Brands likes for his 7-0 team as well as lessons to learn from as the Iowa works toward March.