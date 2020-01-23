Buckeyes dual hits home for Hawkeyes' Marinelli

IOWA CITY — Alex Marinelli has spent the past four years of his life in Iowa, but facing his home state school remains a big deal to the only Ohio native in the lineup for Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team.
"This is the first time since I’ve been competing that we’ve wrestled them at Carver. It’s awesome for our fans and my teammates to get them at home," said Marinelli, who was in the midst of a redshirt season as a freshman the last time the Buckeyes visited Iowa.
"I always look forward to any time we wrestle Ohio State, but this one is special."
The reasons are many, including that Marinelli was a high school teammate of Buckeyes assistant coach Bo Jordan and a product of the same St. Paris Graham High School program as Jordan’s younger brother, Ohio State freshman 184-pounder Rocky Jordan.
But mostly, Marinelli is anxious for Friday’s 8 p.m. dual between the Hawkeyes and the fourth-ranked Buckeyes because it provides Iowa with another challenge.
"That’s what you look for at this time of the season, wrestling some of the best guys around. We all get into that," Marinelli said.
While wrestling is an individual sport in many respects, there is a sense of team that Marinelli has watched develop on this year’s Iowa squad.
"It’s unique," he said. "It doesn’t always work out that way."
From one match to the next, teammates supporting teammates, rooting for them to have the same type of success that has led to a lineup in which all 10 wrestlers are ranked no lower than seventh in their own weight classes.
"Everybody in our room is pulling for each other," Marinelli said. "We all have our own matches to be ready for, but we’re there for each other, too. This team, we like being around each other, and when you have that kind of bond, it motivates everyone."
Coach Tom Brands sees how that team-centered motivation is benefiting the Hawkeyes, who are coming off of a 26-6 win over seventh-ranked Nebraska and will follow tonight’s dual with the fourth-ranked Buckeyes by hosting No. 2 Penn State next Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"This group is there for each other," Brands said. "That’s what you hope for as a coach."
All three duals provide the type of tests Brands likes for his 7-0 team as well as lessons to learn from as the Iowa works toward March.
"You have to be ready to go out and do what you set out to do," Brands said. "That didn’t happen last Saturday. Nebraska kept it close. … But, learning without losses, that’s a lot more fun. It’s always better to learn with success."
Ohio State (7-1) will test Iowa with a pair of top-ranked 18-0 wrestlers, Luke Pletcher at 141 and Kollin Moore at 197.
The Hawkeyes’ Michael Kemerer, ranked second at 174, will face a third straight opponent ranked in the top eight in Buckeyes sophomore Kaleb Romero.
"The schedule is tough, but you know when you come to Iowa you’re going to wrestle a lot of the top guys in the country," Kemerer said. "That’s what we like to do. I prepare the same. I give my opponents respect and don’t treat them any differently and I don’t overlook anybody. It’s about sticking to my routine and preparing accordingly."
And understanding that a roster full of teammates will be supporting him from start to finish.
"We know teams are coming to Carver to give us their best shot," Kemerer said. "But all of us work together to be ready for that. It’s a team thing. We’re here for each other."