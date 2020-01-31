Cassioppi, Hawkeyes rally past Penn State

IOWA CITY – Tony Cassioppi is built for moments like this.
With the outcome of the match on the line, Cassioppi recorded a thunderous takedown in the opening period and rolled to a 7-0 win in the final and deciding match Friday night, keeping Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team unbeaten.
The redshirt freshman’s victory allowed the Hawkeyes to complete a come-from-behind 19-17 victory over second-ranked four-time defending national champion Penn State in front of a raucous sellout crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“They’ve been there at the top for a couple of years. It’s good for us to get this, feel what it’s like,’’ Cassioppi said.
After falling behind 11-4, Iowa needed and got wins from Cassioppi at 285 pounds and Jacob Warner at 197 to secure its first home win over the Nittany Lions since 1993.
Their victories allowed the Hawkeyes to sustain momentum that started at 174.
That’s where second-ranked Michael Kemerer remained unbeaten by claiming an 11-6 victory over top-ranked Nittany Lions senior Mark Hall.
“After falling behind, the only thing I told our guys was, ‘Wrestle your match,’” Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “That’s what Kemerer did. He wrestled his match.’’
Kemerer used a reversal in the final seconds of the opening period to take a 5-4 lead against Hall, a three-time NCAA finalist and 2017 national champion who entered the match with wins in his first 15 matches of the season.
After two periods, Kemerer maintained a 7-6 lead but an early escape in the third period preceded a takedown with 43 seconds remaining to give Kemerer a 10-6 margin that drew a roar from the sellout crowd of 14,905 that lasted the rest of the match.
“That match was back and forth, but he stayed steady, did what he needed to do,’’ said Brands, who pounded his fast on a table as he sat down for interviews following the dual, opening with, “Love it, that’s what a dual is supposed to be, a heavyweight fight, a real fistfight.’’
Kemerer’s ninth win of the season was his fourth straight over a top-eight opponent and it set the stage for the Hawkeyes to rally for their ninth win in as many duals this season.
Cassioppi’s match mattered after Warner used a first-period takedown, an escape and riding time to claim a 4-2 decision over the Nittany Lions’ Shakur Rasheed at 197.
Iowa needed to rally after its margin for error took a hit when second-ranked Austin DeSanto limped off the mat with 1 minute, 10 seconds remaining in the opening period of his 133-pound match against third-ranked Roman Bravo-Young.
The injury default was awarded after action had been halted a second time, both the result of a knee injury to the Hawkeye junior who trailed 3-0 at the time the match was terminated.
By then, one team point had already been deducted from the 5-0 lead Spencer Lee had given Iowa following words between Hawkeye coaches and an official as trainers attended to DeSanto during the first stoppage.
“We wasted Spencer Lee’s skill with our words,’’ Brands said. “We’ve got to be better than that.’’
DeSanto defaulted after Lee helped Iowa off to the fast start it wanted.
The Hawkeyes’ top-ranked 125-pound junior struck at the whistle and was picking up his first back points against unranked Nittany Lions freshman Brandon Meredith just seconds into the match.
Lee gave Iowa a quick 5-0 start, finishing off a 16-1 technical fall against Meredith 17 seconds into the second period.
Any early momentum evaporated as Penn State followed the injury default collected by Bravo-Young with a 20-5 technical fall of their own at 141 where second-ranked Nick Lee moved to 13-0 in 5:53 with his win over Carter Happel.
The Hawkeyes began to chip away at an 11-4 team deficit by winning 6-1 decisions in the next two matches.
Third-ranked Pat Lugo at 149, victorious for the 100th in time in a career split between Iowa and Edinboro, and fifth-ranked Kaleb Young at 157 both seized control with first-period takedowns over the Nittany Lions’ unranked Jared Verkleeren and Bo Pipher.
The Nittany Lions (7-2, 4-1 Big Ten) extended their 11-10 lead at intermission when top-ranked Vinceno Joseph earned his first win in three collegiate matches against the Hawkeyes’ second-ranked Alex Marinelli at 165.
The difference Joseph’s 7-5 decision was a takedown and four back points awarded shortly after the midpoint of the second period of what had been a scoreless match.
Iowa (9-0, 6-0) has little time to celebrate. The Hawkeyes visit unranked Michigan State at noon on Sunday.
Brands said that while the severity of DeSanto's injury is undetermined, Bettendorf's Paul Glynn will get his first Big Ten start of the season against the Spartans at 133.