Cassioppi, Hawkeyes rally past Penn State

Kemerer used a reversal in the final seconds of the opening period to take a 5-4 lead against Hall, a three-time NCAA finalist and 2017 national champion who entered the match with wins in his first 15 matches of the season.

After two periods, Kemerer maintained a 7-6 lead but an early escape in the third period preceded a takedown with 43 seconds remaining to give Kemerer a 10-6 margin that drew a roar from the sellout crowd of 14,905 that lasted the rest of the match.

“That match was back and forth, but he stayed steady, did what he needed to do,’’ said Brands, who pounded his fast on a table as he sat down for interviews following the dual, opening with, “Love it, that’s what a dual is supposed to be, a heavyweight fight, a real fistfight.’’

Kemerer’s ninth win of the season was his fourth straight over a top-eight opponent and it set the stage for the Hawkeyes to rally for their ninth win in as many duals this season.

Cassioppi’s match mattered after Warner used a first-period takedown, an escape and riding time to claim a 4-2 decision over the Nittany Lions’ Shakur Rasheed at 197.

