Cassioppi pinned, Hawkeyes clinch title share

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Tony Cassioppi tasted defeat for the first time in his collegiate wrestling career Saturday, dampening the celebration as top-ranked Iowa clinched a share of its second straight Big Ten regular-season championship.

The Hawkeyes handled 22nd-ranked Michigan 27-9 at the Crisler Center, winning eight matches to earn its eighth Big Ten win of the season.

Second-ranked Wolverines 285-pounder Mason Parris spoiled the Hawkeyes’ party, moving to 23-0 on the season when he flipped Cassioppi on his back for a pin in 4 minutes, 31 seconds.

The loss was the first in 16 collegiate matches for the Hawkeye redshirt freshman, who was taken down twice in the first period but managed a reversal and an escape to stay within a 5-3 score.

Parris escaped in the opening seconds of the second period and after a scramble, the Wolverines’ sophomore was able to take Cassioppi down before flipping him onto his back to record the fall.

The setback came after Iowa had strung together seven straight wins after splitting its first two matches against Michigan.

The Hawkeyes picked up bonus points in just two wins, from Alex Marinelli at 165 and Michael Kemerer at 174.

