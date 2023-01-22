Cassioppi win helps Hawkeyes avoid upset

MADISON, Wis. -- A third-period takedown by Tony Cassioppi allowed the Iowa wrestling team to avoid its first loss to Wisconsin since 2007 on Sunday.

The second-ranked Hawkeyes and 16th-ranked Badgers battled to an 18-18 draw on the mat at the Wisconsin Field House, a tie Cassioppi forged with a 4-1 decision over Trent Hillger at 285 pounds after Wisconsin had won three straight matches to open an 18-15 lead.

The win by Iowa's 16-0 senior not only tied the team score, it also gave the Hawkeyes a needed fifth match victory that left the team result to be decided by criteria.

With both teams winning five matches and each recording one pin, Iowa's 31-24 edge in match points, the third criteria, kept Iowa unbeaten with a 19-18 win over the Badgers.

Wisconsin found itself in a position to stun the Hawkeyes with wins over a pair of true freshmen Iowa inserted into its lineup and after Tyler Dow, a senior with a 5-9 record, pinned Abe Assad in 1 minute, 23 seconds at 184.

Coach Tom Brands opted to wrestle Drake Rhodes at 174 and Kolby Franklin at 197 and both lost decisions.

A 5-3 win by the Badgers' second-ranked Austin Gomez over Max Murin at 149 and a 4-3 victory by sixth-ranked Dean Hamiti at 165 over Patrick Kennedy had Wisconsin within 15-6 heading into the bout at 174.

Gomez had used a quick score in the third period to separate himself from Murin and a reversal and takedown in the final period by Hamiti allowed him to edge Kennedy.

The Badgers' Josh Otto scored a takedown with 34 seconds remaining to edge Rhodes 6-5 at 174, positioning Dow to tie the match at 15-15 when he handed Asad just his second loss by fall in 69 career matches.

Following two scoreless periods at 197, Wisconsin's Braxton Amos used an escape and takedown in the third period and a riding time point to beat Franklin, 4-0.

Cassioppi trailed 1-0 through two periods of his match at 285, but escaped in the opening seconds of the third and collected a takedown to earn a 4-1 win, his seventh win in as many matches against Hillger.

Iowa, which takes a 12-0 record including a 5-0 Big Ten mark to top-ranked Penn State on Friday, picked up its other four wins during the first half of the dual.

Top-ranked Spencer Lee collected his sixth straight pin at 125, moving to 10-0 on the season with a fall in 4 minutes, 37 seconds over the Badgers' fourth-ranked Eric Barnett.

Brody Teske claimed a 4-0 decision at 133, Real Woods built an 8-0 lead in the first period and won a 9-2 decision at 141 and Cobe Siebrecht used a takedown in the final 20 seconds to hold off Garrett Model 3-2 at 157.