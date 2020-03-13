Change leaves Hawkeyes with unfinished business

A decision to cancel next week’s NCAA Wrestling Championships left top-ranked Iowa with some unfinished business.
Unbeaten during the regular season and more dominant at the Big Ten Championships than any year since 1995, the Hawkeyes had their eye on regaining college wrestling’s top team prize.
Three Hawkeyes, Spencer Lee, Pat Lugo and Alex Marinelli, had earned top seeds in their weight classes and teammates Michael Kemerer, Tony Cassioppi and Jacob Warner were awarded top-five seeds for the event that was set to start next Thursday at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium.
Iowa had qualified its entire lineup for the first-ever NCAA wrestling tourney held in an NFL stadium and the Hawkeyes’ season-long performances had positioned coach Tom Brands’ team to make a strong run at its first NCAA title since 2010 in front of crowds expected to be in excess of 40,000 for all six sessions.
Lee figured to be among the tournament’s top competitors.
The junior planned to add to his collection of two national championships at 125 pounds at a tourney where with success he could have positioned himself to chase becoming Iowa’s first-ever four-time NCAA champ in the sport a year from now.
But all of that changed Thursday when the NCAA announced it was canceling all of its remaining championships for the winter and spring sports seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our coaching staff is disappointed for our guys, their families and our fans,’’ Brands said in a statement.
The 14th-year Iowa coach said he understood the reasoning behind the cancelation, saying the Big Ten and NCAA made decisions “based on information available and are acting in what they believe is the best interest of the student-athletes.’’
That didn’t make the decision any easier to take, but Brands indicated that dealing with adversity is not uncommon in the sport and the situation did not diminish what the Hawkeyes had accomplished.
“We will process this and move forward, as we always do,’’ Brands said. “Our guys have a lot to be proud of and much more still to accomplish.’’
Lee will now change his focus to working toward a spot on the United States Olympic Team, although the date for the U.S. Olympic Trials is now undetermined after initial plans were postponed late Friday afternoon.
He qualified for that opportunity by winning his weight class at the U.S. Senior Open in December.
Originally scheduled to be held at the Bryce Jordan Center on the Penn State campus on April 4-5, USA Wrestling, Penn State and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced the postponement of the Olympic Trials in a three-paragraph release.
The groups said they have hopes of rescheduling the event at the Bryce Jordan Center at an undetermined date.
Fans with tickets to the Trials are asked to hold onto their tickets until future details are finalized.