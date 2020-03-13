Change leaves Hawkeyes with unfinished business

“Our coaching staff is disappointed for our guys, their families and our fans,’’ Brands said in a statement.

The 14th-year Iowa coach said he understood the reasoning behind the cancelation, saying the Big Ten and NCAA made decisions “based on information available and are acting in what they believe is the best interest of the student-athletes.’’

That didn’t make the decision any easier to take, but Brands indicated that dealing with adversity is not uncommon in the sport and the situation did not diminish what the Hawkeyes had accomplished.

“We will process this and move forward, as we always do,’’ Brands said. “Our guys have a lot to be proud of and much more still to accomplish.’’

Lee will now change his focus to working toward a spot on the United States Olympic Team, although the date for the U.S. Olympic Trials is now undetermined after initial plans were postponed late Friday afternoon.

He qualified for that opportunity by winning his weight class at the U.S. Senior Open in December.