Chun: Building Hawkeye program a 'journey'

Building the Iowa women’s wrestling program from the ground up has been a lesson-filled experience for Clarissa Chun.

From navigating NCAA recruiting rules to developing a roster and eventually welcoming 15 wrestlers to campus this fall, the two-time Olympian continues to embrace the challenges and opportunities of the job.

“Going through this journey has taught me a lot about myself as we work to put together a program for our student-athletes and get ready to take it where we want to go," Chun said Monday after speaking at the Davenport Grid Club.

The first competition for the Hawkeyes remains more than a year away, but Chun said Iowa wrestlers are already working to build a championship culture within the wrestling room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Chun, hired last November to the lead the first women’s wrestling program at an NCAA Division I power-five conference program, said the group will have competitive opportunities in upcoming months.

All 15 Hawkeyes are taking a redshirt year this academic year and will compete individually during the upcoming season.

Officially listed as unattached, the initial group of Iowa wrestlers will wear matching all black singlets as they compete in open tournaments this winter.

Chun sees ample opportunities for future Hawkeyes to compete, beginning with three open tournaments in November.

“We keep telling them that is all about the process, that this isn’t an off year, it’s an opportunity," Chun said.

She expects the future Iowa wrestlers to have an opportunity to compete in some USA open tournaments on the back end of the collegiate season.

“We have a lot to get ready for," Chun said.

Her hope is that wrestlers in the Iowa program will compete with the same type of tenacity she has seen from Ella Schmit, a freshman 130-pounder from Bettendorf.

Chun, who first saw Schmit compete at a national tournament when she was a junior in high school, appreciates the way Schmit not only competed for her prep team but advocated for girls high school wrestling to become a sanctioned sport in Iowa.

That became a reality earlier this year and much like Chun now welcomes the chance to coach Schmit with the Hawkeyes.

“She has a real love for the sport and she is a leader in her own right," Chun said.

The Iowa coach also likes the approach Schmit brings to competition.

“She’s attacks, she’s gritty and she’s tough, everything that you would expect an Iowa wrestler to be," Chun said. “There will always be room on our team for that."

Of the 15 wrestlers on the Iowa roster, 12 are freshmen and Schmit is joined by McKendree transfer Felicity Taylor, a senior from Spillville, Iowa, as the only in-state wrestlers on the team.

Chun expects others to follow as the sport continues to grow in Iowa high schools.

“We love local girls and we will work to keep as many kids at home as we can," Chun said.

She expects at least one in-state wrestler to be part of Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class, a group that Chun believes will add around another 15 wrestlers to the Hawkeye program before its debut during the 2023-24 season.

Working toward a roster of around 30, Chun expects the class to be a blend of freshmen and transfers.

“I don’t want to be in a position where we are graduating 15 seniors at some point down the road. We’re working to mix things up a bit," Chun said.

Iowa became the first university from an NCAA Division I power-five conference to offer the sport when it announced it was adding women’s wrestling on Sept. 23, 2021.

While there are 128 collegiate women’s wrestling programs across all levels nationally, the Hawkeyes join Lindenwood, Presbyterian and Sacred Heart as the only NCAA Division I institutions offering the sport.

“Hopefully, others will follow," Chun said.

Hired in mid-November, Chun looks forward to other Big Ten-level institutions adding the sport in the future.

“Our wrestlers want to compete against Penn State and Wisconsin, they want that type of competition and those rivalries," Chun said.