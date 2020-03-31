Clock resets for Hawkeye Wrestling Club athletes

For the 11 men and women training with the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, the competition clock has been officially reset.
Although a formality after this year’s Olympic Games were rescheduled for 2021, USA Wrestling announced Tuesday the postponement of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials until next year.
The event scheduled to be held at the Bryce Jordan Center on the Penn State campus was initially set for this weekend, but will now be held at an undetermined date in 2021, most likely in April and remaining at the University Park, Pa., arena.
“This now becomes the least-peaking phase of the year for the athletes because there are no competitions on the schedule right now,’’ said Iowa coach Tom Brands, who is an advisor to the club which is currently coached by former Hawkeye Mark Perry. “Until now, until the decision today, those wrestlers were not going to give up their edge. This is what they had been working toward.’’
Tuesday’s announcement came as USA Wrestling announced the suspension of all sanctioned and national events through May 10, an extension of a previous suspension of activities that impacted events through April 20.
The list of postponed events includes the USA Wrestling Women’s National Championships, which were scheduled for May 8-10.
Brands called the uncertainty of recent weeks a challenge for the wrestlers training for the U.S. Team Trials, but said now they can all take a bit of a breather before resuming their work.
“They can catch their breath a bit, enjoy some things they may not be able to enjoy when they are in the middle of preparing for competition,’’ Brands said.
“It will be important for them to stay in shape and keep in touch with USA Wrestling. As a coaching staff, we’ll continue to be there for them and work with them and be ready to go when things get back to normal. It’s that simple.’’
For fans who purchased tickets for the Trials, after a new date is determined, tickets will be updated to reflect the new dates and times.
Previously purchased physical tickets will be reissued and previously purchased mobile tickets will be automatically updated.
Fans who are unable to attend on the rescheduled dates will be able to request a refund through June 1, but the original purchaser of the tickets must make that request.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!