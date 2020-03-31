Clock resets for Hawkeye Wrestling Club athletes

For the 11 men and women training with the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, the competition clock has been officially reset.

Although a formality after this year’s Olympic Games were rescheduled for 2021, USA Wrestling announced Tuesday the postponement of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials until next year.

The event scheduled to be held at the Bryce Jordan Center on the Penn State campus was initially set for this weekend, but will now be held at an undetermined date in 2021, most likely in April and remaining at the University Park, Pa., arena.

“This now becomes the least-peaking phase of the year for the athletes because there are no competitions on the schedule right now,’’ said Iowa coach Tom Brands, who is an advisor to the club which is currently coached by former Hawkeye Mark Perry. “Until now, until the decision today, those wrestlers were not going to give up their edge. This is what they had been working toward.’’

Tuesday’s announcement came as USA Wrestling announced the suspension of all sanctioned and national events through May 10, an extension of a previous suspension of activities that impacted events through April 20.

The list of postponed events includes the USA Wrestling Women’s National Championships, which were scheduled for May 8-10.