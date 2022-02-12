Closers deliver bonus points in Hawkeye win

ARLINGTON, Texas — Denied the chance to pitch a shutout by a pair of early losses, the second-ranked Iowa wrestling team settled for a 23-9 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday night in the Bout at Ballpark.

The Hawkeyes used a pair of major decisions from their lineup closers in the dual held at Globe Life Field, competing on an elevated mat set up in front of second base on the major-league home diamond of the Texas Rangers.

Iowa won two of the three matches where both competitors were ranked in the top-10 nationally with the Hawkeyes’ fifth-ranked Alex Marinelli and second-ranked Michael Kemerer winning decisions while third-ranked Austin DeSanto suffered his second loss in 15 matches this season.

Marinelli used a first-period takedown and an escape during the opening seconds of the third period in his match at 165 pounds to edge the Cowboys’ eighth-ranked Travis Wittlake, 3-2.

Kemerer followed a 174 with a 6-1 decision over 10th-ranked Dustin Plott.

Joining Marinelli in concluding his college career unbeaten in nonconference dual matches, Kemerer collected takedowns in each of the first two periods to open a 4-1 lead over Plott.

An escape early in the third period along with a point for riding time allowed the Hawkeyes to extend their lead to 15-6.

Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi collected the only bonus points of the meet.

Warner used a takedown in the final seconds of an 11-3 win over Gavin Stika to earn a major decision at 197 and Cassioppi followed with a pair of third-period takedowns to earn a 9-1 win over Luke Surber at 285.

Iowa finished strong after 12th-ranked Oklahoma State (11-4) took a 6-0 lead in the dual.

The Cowboys’ seventh-ranked Trevor Mastrogiovanni scored a last-second takedown to edge the Hawkeyes’ Jesse Ybarra 6-5 at 125 before Daton Fix earned his third career win over DeSanto in a rematch of a 2021 NCAA semifinal match.

Fix, a second-ranked junior, collected takedowns in the first and third periods to earn a 5-3 decision win. DeSanto pulled within 2-1 after one period before giving up an escape to trail 3-1 heading into the final period.

Decisions by Jaydin Eierman at 141, Max Murin at 149 and Kaleb Young at 157 pushed Iowa (13-1) in front 9-6 at intermission.

Eierman and Murin followed the same formula to win, scoring early takedowns and putting on a heavy ride in the second period to position themselves for success.

At 141, Eierman scored the only points of the opening period and carried that 2-0 lead into third period before earning a 6-1 decision over Carter Young.

Murin maintained the 3-2 lead he held after one period into the third, using an escape and riding time to tie the dual with a 5-2 win over Kaden Gfeller.

Young pushed Iowa in front at 157 with a 4-1 win over Wyatt Sheets, following an escape in the second period with the only takedown of the match.

