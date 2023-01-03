College wrestling: Badger's pin allows Augustana to clip St. Ambrose in second-ever meeting

Jacob Badger has been a dual-sport athlete during his collegiate career at Augustana College.

His focus in the fall is soccer, then he flips the switch and turns to wrestling for the winter. The native of Littleton, Colo., had to cut to 184 pounds last season.

To him, it didn't feel "natural."

"I felt weak, got injured a lot," Badger added. "That had a lot to do with how I was cutting weight."

Now at 197 after decisions collectively made by Badger and the coaching staff, the Vikings have leaned on their sophomore to come up clutch in the closing weights.

Like he did on Tuesday night against his St. Ambrose University foe.

Badger locked up the cradle on SAU's Tyler Casey at 2 minutes, 27 seconds to give Augustana a 24-18 triumph over the Fighting Bees in the second rendition of the cross-river matchup.

"I had a couple matches last year where we needed our top-three weight classes to win and we had to step up," Badger said. "I put in the work in the offseason and here I am."

Badger's fall tied the dual score at 18, but Ambrose was open at 285 which sealed the win for Augustana. It is a bit of revenge after falling to the Fighting Bees 24-23 last season when that dual was lost via an unsportsmanlike conduct point deducted from the Vikings score.

"You know it is going to be a spirited environment, so I was glad we could match their environment," Vikings coach Tony Willaert said.

It was a dead even 5-5 split on matches, but Augustana had 18 points in its two forfeits at 113 and 285 plus Badger's fall. Ambrose countered with three majors from Michael Chagnon (125), Diego Machado (157) and Jayden Terronez (165).

Terronez, a Moline High School graduate, squared off with Alleman alum Jack Patting. It was a 6-4 score after the opening three minutes, then Terronez went aggressive for points.

"They wrestled hard for seven minutes; I don't think as a team we've done that very well," Fighting Bees coach Bo Bettinson said. "We finally did that. Good things to build on."

Augie started out with a 9-4 lead and it was quickly wiped away by three straight victories by Ambrose to put it up 15-9. Dan Terronez, also a Moline grad, kicked off the run with a triumph at 149.

Bettinson didn't feel being open at two weights was going to deter the Fighting Bees from claiming victory.

"You count on wins from a couple other guys that maybe get bonus points," Bettinson said. "They wrestled real tough."

The Vikings have won 15 duals over the last two years under Willaert compared to three wins total in his first three seasons. The college's old swimming pool has been face-lifted to use as their wrestling room for practices and home site for duals.

It has brought renewed energy to the program.

"We're young and we're excited for the future," Willaert said. "Guys see what we are doing and it is helping out a lot."

St. Ambrose's schedule lightens up as it is in five tournaments and faces Graceland in a dual in early February. Bettinson stated his bunch wrestled double-figure opponents who were ranked.

"We've wrestled some of the best guys in the country, now we get an opportunity to train and know where we need to get better," he said. "If we keep wrestling like that, I saw a lot of good stuff."

Augustana 24, St. Ambrose 18

125 - Michael Chagnon (STA) major dec. Jack Reina, 10-1; 133 - Trevor Boryla (Augie) wins via forfeit; 141 - Kameron Hanel (Augie) dec. Riley Woods, 8-2; 149 - Dan Terronez (STA) dec. Alex Cruz, 6-1; 157 - Diego Machado (STA) major dec. Chase Clark, 15-2; 165 - Jayden Terronez (STA) major dec. Jack Patting, 14-5; 174 - Vinny Querciagrossa (Augie) dec. Chris Bridges, 9-3; 184 - Dylan Meiners (STA) dec. Clay DeBaillie, 9-7; 197 - Jacob Badger (Augie) pinned Tyler Casey, 2:27; 285 - Daniel Skold (Augie) wins via forfeit.