ROANOKE, Va. — Tyler Fleetwood said he was at his best Saturday at the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships. His best wasn’t good enough to win the title, but he was pleased with his performance nonetheless.

Fleetwood, a senior at Wisconsin-Eau Claire, bounced back from a loss to the defending national champion in the semifinals with two wins in the wrestlebacks to capture third place at 133 pounds.

“The key was after I lost that I had to refocus and know what’s the next best thing, and that was third,” the Fulton High School graduate said. “So just took it one match at a time and wrestled really the best I’ve wrestled in my life today. I think that shows a lot about who I am as a person and my character and coming back and getting the next best thing, which was third.”

North Central’s Robbie Precin used a pair of first-period takedowns to beat Fleetwood 6-2 in the semifinals to reach the final for the second year in a row.

Fleetwood put that loss out of his mind quickly.

He dominated Concordia’s Ty Bisek for a 9-0 major decision in the consolation semifinals, then overcame an early deficit to beat Baldwin Wallace’s Jayden Hinton 4-2 for third place.

“It kind of just woke me up,” Fleetwood said of Hinton’s early takedown. “I was just like, ‘OK, let’s go. I need to get going on my stuff.' That’s what I did.”

Fleetwood entered the third period down 2-1, but an escape tied the score. He then scored a takedown with 43 seconds left that gave him the win.

“It kind of came down to that moment — I need a takedown," he said. "Since I was a little kid being in practice, if you need to go get a takedown, you need to go get one. That was in my head, it was like, ‘I need this,’ and that’s what I did. I’m super happy with how I performed and just staying aggressive all the time and getting after it in that match.”

Although he is a senior, Fleetwood should have one semester of eligibility left, so he still might have time to get to the top of the podium.