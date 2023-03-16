TULSA, Okla. — The University of Iowa wrestling team will send half of its lineup to the quarterfinals at the NCAA Championships.

Spencer Lee (125 pounds), Real Woods (141), Max Murin (149), Nelson Brands (174) and Tony Cassioppi (285) each won a pair of matches Thursday at the BOK Center.

Penn State has the overnight lead with 26 points, followed by Iowa (21.5) and Missouri (17.5). Iowa State is tied for 13th place with 12 points while Northern Iowa is in 15th place with 11 and Illinois is tied for 17th with 10.

Lee, searching to become the fifth wrestler to win four national championship at the Division I level, pinned the Air Force’s Tucker Owens in 36 seconds and then followed with a 17-0 technical fall victory over Michigan’s Jake Medley. It was the 56th and 57th consecutive wins for Lee, who will face Lock Haven’s Anthony Noto in the quarterfinals.

Woods, also the top seed in his weight class, cruised in the opening round before surviving a tense 7-5 match against Ohio State’s Dylan D’Emilio in the second round.

Murin recorded 6-3 and 3-1 decisions to reach the quarterfinals. He’ll face top-seeded Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell next. Diakomihalis, like Lee, is seeking a fourth national championship.

Brands, seeded 11th, knocked off sixth-seeded Ethan Smith of Ohio State in the second round, 3-1.

Cassioppi posted a pair of major decisions, 10-0 and 9-0, on the opening day.

Iowa’s five other qualifiers either lost in the first or second round, but all still remain in the tournament and will compete in the consolation round Friday.

Illinois’ Lucas Byrd reached the quarterfinals at 133 pounds after outlasting Iowa’s Brody Teske 13-10 and then beating Penn’s Michael Colaiocco 6-3 in the second round.

Teammate Zac Braunagel also won twice Thursday. The 197-pounder pinned Andy Smith of Virginia Tech in the opener and then upended Michael Beard of Lehigh, 7-6.

Iowa State finished the opening day 10-6 — 6-2 in the opening session and 4-4 in the night session. David Carr (165) and Marcus Coleman (184) are the Cyclones’ quarterfinalists.

Carr collected 10-2 and 15-4 major decisions while Coleman posted a major decision and then edged Iowa’s Abe Assad in the second round, 2-1 in a tiebreaker.

Iowa State still has six other wrestlers competing on the back side.

Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen improved to 24-1 on the season with two wins. The top seed at 184, Keckeisen beat West Virginia’s Anthony Carman 12-3 and then doubled-up Lehigh’s Tate Samuelson 4-2.

North Carolina’s Jack Wagner, a three-time state champion at Bettendorf High School, upset seventh-seeded Brandon Kaylor of Oregon State in the opening round, 3-1. Wagner lost in the second round to Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney 5-1.

The quarterfinals will be held Friday morning, with the semifinals slated for Friday night.