College Wrestling: Hawkeyes put 13 in Solider Salute semis, lead team race

CORALVILLE — There's a decent amount of black and gold on the exterior of Xtream Arena. Plenty more on the interior.

And after Thursday's opening day of the Solider Salute, those two colors will be decked out on the wrestling mat.

Iowa has 13 wrestlers in Friday's semifinals of the inaugural mid-season tournament that features several top teams in the country.

The Hawkeyes sit in first place in the team race with 114.5 points, 46 clear of runner-up Wyoming.

Three-time national champion Spencer Lee returned to the mat for the first time since the Cy-Hawk dual at 125 pounds and notched a 54-second pin in the first round and a 19-1 technical fall victory over Moline High School graduate Charlie Farmer of Army West Point.

Lee built a 12-1 lead after the opening period against Farmer before a takedown and turn ended it in the second period. Lee faces Wyoming's Jore Volk, a Junior world champion this past summer, in the semifinals.

Training partner Drake Ayala, competing unattached, is on the other side of the 125 bracket. Iowa has three guys in the semifinals at 149 (Max Murin, Joel Jesuroga and Caleb Rathjan), 197 (Jacob Warner, Kolby Franklin and Zach Glazier) and one semifinalist in five other weights.

Murin and Jesuroga will tangle in a semifinal when that session kicks off at noon while Franklin and Glazier will meet in a semi.

Real Woods (141), Patrick Kennedy (165), Abe Assad (184) and Tony Cassioppi (285) each notched two bonus point victories apiece. Kennedy was on the mat for less than two minutes total and Woods had two tech fall wins in under four minutes each.

In the women's division, eight of the 10 unattached Iowa wrestlers advanced to the second day.

Sterling Dias and Emma Gonzalez each made the semifinals at 101 pounds, along with Felicity Taylor (116) and Reese Larramendy (143). Bella Mir (155) and Kylie Welker (170) were undefeated in round-robin brackets.

Overall, Iowa was 16-4 on the day, with nine wins by technical fall and six by pin.

Bettendorf High School graduate Ella Schmit was 0-2 competing at 143 pounds.

Iowa is competing unattached in 2022-23. Iowa announced in September 2021 it would become the first Division I Power Five school to add women’s wrestling. The Hawkeyes begin competing in 2023-24.