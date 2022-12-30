College Wrestling: Iowa gets eight individual champs, claims team title at Soldier Salute

CORALVILLE — Spencer Lee, Real Woods, Max Murin, Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi handled business. Cullan Schriever may have picked up a bit of confidence. Patrick Kennedy and Abe Assad beat high-level foes.

All in all, the heavy hitters in the University of Iowa wrestling lineup walked away with titles near its campus.

The Hawkeyes had those eight claim first-place finishes Friday evening at the inaugural Soldier Salute, the final day of a two-day tournament held inside Xtream Arena. They won the team title with 228 points.

Lee, Murin and Warner beat teammates in the finals to leave on top of the podium.

Going up against Drake Ayala at 125 pounds, Lee was up 6-0 at one point, then put the Fort Dodge H.S. graduate on his back for the pin in 1 minute, 24 seconds. It marked the first tournament win for Lee since nabbing his third NCAA title two years ago.

Murin edged past Caleb Rathjen 7-4 at 149. It was 4-4 after the second period, then Murin got out from the bottom and secured the takedown and riding time point to stave off his training partner.

Warner (197) majored Kolby Franklin 10-2 behind three takedowns and two back points in the third period.

Schriever (133) snared his fourth win of the tourney by decision, beating Columbia's Angelo Rini 4-2. Kennedy (165) and Assad (184) beat South Dakota State foes via decision verdicts.

Woods (141) and Cassioppi (285) recorded pins in the finals.

On the women's side, Iowa had one final featuring workout partners as Sterling Dias clipped Emile Gonzalez 6-0 at 101 pounds. Felicity Taylor (116) notched a 10-0 technical fall, her second of the week, in the final over Army's Aleeah Gould to win the bracket.

Reese Larramendy (143) edged out Army's Brenda Reyna 7-0. Also at 143, Bettendorf's Ella Schmit picked up three pins, two in the first period, in a separate consolation bracket to finish first.

Brianna Gonzalez (109), Ava Bayless (109), Bella Mir (155) and Kylie Welker (170) each finished top three in round-robin brackets.