College wrestling: Iowa records two more wins in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — The University of Iowa wrestling team made it a New York sweep Friday night.

After beating Army in a dual meet Thursday night, the Hawkeyes returned to the mat and knocked off Sacred Heart, 35-6, and Buffalo, 35-7.

Iowa (4-0) won 16 of the 20 bouts in the Arm Bar at the Armory event. Heavyweight Tony Cassioppi had two first-period pins for the Hawkeyes while Max Murin (149) and Abe Assad (184) each had a pair of bonus-point victories.

Cassioppi, ranked fourth in the country, needed just 1 minute, 28 seconds to stick Sacred Heart's Marc Berisha and then pinned Buffalo's Greg Hodulick in 2:07.

West Liberty alum Joe Kelly got his first start of the season and split his matches at 174 pounds for Iowa. Kelly recorded a 17-7 major decision over Sacred Heart's Ryan Bolletino before dropping a 2-0 bout to Buffalo's Marcus Petite.

Iowa's Cullan Schriever (133) picked up a decision and technical fall win, and Drew Bennett (141) collected two decision victories.

Schriever accumulated 43 points and Murin 36 in their two matches.

With Spencer Lee still out, Iowa lost both of its matches at 125 pounds.

Aidan Harris suffered a 5-1 loss against Sacred Heart's Mikey Manta. Iowa's Charles Matthews stepped in at that weight class in the second dual and fell 12-2 to Buffalo's Pat Adams.

Zach Glazier recorded a technical fall win at 197 against Sacred Heart. Regular starter Jacob Warner stepped in against Buffalo's Sam Mitchell and posted a 26-8 technical fall.

The Hawkeyes will have a pair of wrestlers compete in the NWCA All-Star Classic in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday. Iowa returns to dual competition on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. against Penn at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Illinois splits duals: The University of Illinois wrestling team beat Buffalo 28-9 on Friday night, but dropped a 27-12 decision to North Carolina State in the Arm Bar at the Armory event in New York.

Former Moline standout Kole Brower recorded an 11-7 win over Buffalo's Tommy Maddox at 133 pounds in the opening dual. The Illini won the first four bouts of the dual to build a 12-0 cushion.

After a Buffalo pin, Danny Braunagel had a third-period fall at 165 pounds for Illinois to give them an 18-6 cushion. Matt Wroblewski had a major decision win for the Illini at 197 pounds.

Illinois had three individuals deliver wins in the dual loss to NC State, including a pin from Luke Byrd at 133 pounds.

The Illini (1-1) are off until hosting Chattanooga in a dual meet Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. inside the State Farm Center.