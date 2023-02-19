IOWA CITY — Spencer Lee's final match at Carver-Hawkeye Arena ended like so many others during his storybook career in a University of Iowa singlet.

The three-time NCAA champion needed just 51 seconds to pin Oklahoma State's Reese Witcraft on Sunday afternoon as the second-ranked Iowa wrestling team rolled past sixth-ranked Oklahoma State 28-7.

It was Lee's eighth fall of the season and 34th of his career. The 125-pounder has won 52 consecutive matches dating back to the 2019 season and finished his career 26-0 at Carver.

"He kind of ducked me and I cartwheeled over him and caught his head and planted him to his back," Lee said. "I don't think it has hit me (that this was my last match in Carver). For me, the first thing I said off the mat was Big Tens.

"(After the pin) I was going to run off the mat, business as usual. I realized, 2-3 steps before the mat ended that that was it. That was the last time I was going to be on that mat ever."

As he walked off the mat, Lee gave the heart sign to show his appreciation for the fans at Carver.

After the dual, Iowa honored its seniors.

"Spencer Lee is a lifelong ambassador," Iowa coach Tom Brands said. "It's not just his wrestling. It's how he conveys his love for the program.

"The thing I appreciate about Spencer Lee, he's been a staunch ally in rebuilding this program and putting us in contention to win titles, and we won a title. He had a big, big part of that."

Iowa (15-1) won eight of the 10 bouts in the dual, including the first six.

Patrick Kennedy (165 pounds), Nelson Brands (174), Abe Assad (184), Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285) all recorded decision wins to give Iowa a 15-0 lead.

Assad, on the mat for the first time in nearly a month because of injury, recorded a 4-2 win over 10th-ranked Travis Wittlake.

“It was my first time with really hard wrestling, the first period I was a little slow, but I got in my groove a little and I was being stingy," Assad said. "That’s what is going to take to win close matches, I’ve said that for a long time and I have come along way in close matches."

In all, the Hawkeyes won four matches decided by two points or less.

"Winning close matches is important,” Brands said. “Getting your hand raised the right way is important. There are always things you’re not satisfied about. Two guys didn’t get the W, but they still have to move forward because it’s the postseason.

“We want to emphasize that we’re a dominant team and sometimes dominant wrestlers have to win close matches. Before the match I said the order is different, nothing else is changed. It’s simple, do what you do best. This time of the year, it’s even more important to do what you do best."

Oklahoma State received a major decision win from second-ranked Daton Fix (133) and a tiebreaker victory from 11th-ranked Kaden Gfeller (157).

Iowa's Real Woods collected an 11-0 triumph at 141 and Max Murin squeaked out a 4-3 win at 149. Murin secured the winning point with an escape in the third period.

The Hawkeyes have a couple weeks off before heading to Ann Arbor, Mich., for the Big Ten tournament. The national tournament follows two weeks later where Lee will seek to become the fifth wrestler in NCAA history to capture four national championships.