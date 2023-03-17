TULSA, Oklahoma — The crowd was still buzzing. The unthinkable had happened. Spencer Lee had lost.

But as Iowa's Real Woods was waiting in the tunnel for his semifinal match Friday night, he had to block that out. It sounds easier said than done, but Woods did it.

The senior scored an early takedown and added four near fall points on a tilt in the first period en route to a 11-1 major decision over Brock Hardy of Nebraska to reach the 141-pound national finals at the NCAA wrestling championships.

“It is another step in accomplishing a dream I set as a little kid,” Woods said.

Then he was asked about Lee.

“The coaches reiterate over and over throughout the tournament to focus on your match,” Woods said. “It really made an impact in that moment because it is a huge deal and creates a big disappointment for me personally ... because of the friendship we have developed.

“But in my head, I was telling myself to focus on my match. That is where I tried to keep my head.”

Early offense was critical for Woods, who dominated both of his matches Friday after squeaking through the second round on Thursday night.

“I like to score points and getting that done immediately is right on theme with what I like to do in my ideal match,” Woods said.

Woods will face Andrew Alirez of Northern Colorado in the finals.

Back to Lee, seeking to become the fifth four-time NCAA champion in history, Purdue’s Matt Ramos wanted to write a different history.

Ramos scored first and took a 4-0 lead over Lee in the first period only to see Lee charge back and take a 7-4 lead with 40 seconds left in the match.

Then on a restart, Ramos rolled out from bottom before taking Lee feet to back and pinning him in 6 minutes and 59 seconds.

Max Murin (149 pounds), Nelson Brands (174) and Jacob Warner (197) all-earned all-American status for the Hawkeyes Friday evening as well.

Penn State is on the verge of wrapping up the team title. The Nittany Lions advanced five to Saturday night's finals and have accumulated 116.5 points. Iowa is in second place with 77, followed by Cornell (64), Ohio State (62) and Missouri (55).

The Hawkeyes' Tony Cassioppi, who scored in sudden victory to beat returning national finalist Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State, 3-1, in the quarterfinals, dropped his semifinal bout to top-ranked Mason Parris of Michigan, 16-1 in 5 minutes, 12 seconds.

Iowa State sits in eighth place as a team with 44 points.

Just 40 years after their fathers, Nate Carr and Kenny Monday, wrestled for a national title in Oklahoma City, their sons, David and Quincy, wrote the next chapter of the family rivalry in Tulsa.

Carr advanced to the 165-pound final with a 6-5 win over Quincy.

Carr fell into an early 4-0 deficit after Monday got a takedown and a quick tilt for two near fall points. The Cyclone responded with a reversal and eventually ended the first period trailing 5-2.

The Canton, Ohio native went down to begin the second and, after a quick escape, secured a match-tying takedown with 1:08 remaining in the second period. Carr put on a ride for the ages, riding out Monday for the final 3:08 of the match to earn the riding time point and the victory.

Earlier in the day, Carr scored a 2-1 win over Stanford’s Shane Griffth in a 165-pound quarterfinal Friday morning in a battle of past national champions.

“It felt like it,” Carr answered if he thought Griffith was trying to keep it close and determine it with one good flurry. “I was trying to get to my offense a lot, take a lot of shots and try to present myself.

“You try to open it up, but sometimes you have to win the close ones, too.”

Each wrestler scored an escape, but it was Carr’s more than a minute of riding time that proved to be the difference.

It was the challenge of facing Griffith, who won at 165 in 2021, among other challenges on why Carr moved up from 157 to 165 this year.

“This weight is a deep weight,” Carr said. “Every single guy is tough. I like that challenge. I moved up for that challenge to get better at wrestling and to become a better person. Keep growing my character, my resilience and as being a man of God. At the end of the day, wrestling is just something I do, my faith is truly who I am.”

Iowa State's other quarterfinalist, Marcus Coleman, dropped a 3-1 sudden victory decision to Trey Munoz of Oregon State at 184.