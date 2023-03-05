ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It wasn't flashy. It wasn't high-scoring. It wasn't a Match of the Year type of day.

All that mattered to Iowa's Spencer Lee and Real Woods was having their hands raised as Big Ten Champions.

And that's exactly what happened.

Top-seeded and ranked at 125 pounds, Lee used three takedowns and a bunch of riding time to stymie second-seeded Liam Cronin of Nebraska 8-2 to win his third conference title.

"I got a lot to work on," Lee said during the Big Ten Network telecast after winning.

Meanwhile, Woods put on a defensive clinic in the final two minutes to stave off Nebraska's Brock Hardy 2-1 in the 141 final. Woods, the first-year Hawkeye that transferred from Stanford, claimed his first Big Ten title.

"I got to keep moving," Woods said in his post-match interview by BTN. "This is the perfect scenario to learn from that."

Penn State, behind four champions, triumphed as the conference tournament champions with 147 points. It follows the Nittany Lions' perfect mark in Big Ten duals.

Iowa was a clear second with 134.5 points with Nebraska (104.5), Ohio State (99) and Michigan (84.5) rounding out the top-five. Illinois finished in 10th place with 46.5 points.

Lee, aiming for his fourth NCAA title in two weeks in Tulsa, scored twice in the first three minutes and added another takedown in the third. He racked up over two minutes of riding time against Cronin.

"It would be incredible to be the first Iowa Hawkeyes four-time champ," Lee stated.

Woods scored the first takedown against Hardy and turned the Cornhusker to his back twice, trying to get back points. The first time on the edge, Woods wasn't awarded nearfall points and the Iowa corner threw the challenge brick.

The call on the mat stood.

Then right before the end of the period, Woods turned Hardy and the referee got off two swipes and gave Woods two nearfall points. Nebreska's corner challenged and the points were taken off.

"Obviously, it sucked," Woods said.

Hardy rode out Woods for the entire second stanza and got two stall calls to trail by one. He had two single leg shots in the third, but Woods held firm and didn't give up the takedown.

At 16-0 on the year, Woods now heads to Tulsa for nationals next week with a renewed determination.

"Now, in the future, I'm going to score those points and it is going to make a world of difference," Woods said.

The Hawkeyes couldn't make it a 3-for-3 day in the finals.

After four straight years of an Iowa wrestler winning a conference title at 165 pounds, Wisconsin's Dean Hamiti ended that streak with a 9-6 triumph over Patrick Kennedy.

Hamiti built a 5-1 cushion on two takedowns, but Kennedy roared back with a three-point second period sequence of escape and takedown to make it a 5-4 match.

After Hamiti escaped, he rode Kennedy for more than half of the third, then scored on a go-behind to seal the victory.

Iowa's Max Murin (149) and Tony Cassioppi (285) finished in third place. Murin clipped Penn State's Shayne Van Ness 3-2 and Cassioppi defeated Ohio State's Tate Orndorff by a 10-1 major decision.

Returning national runner-up Jacob Warner (197) won his fifth place match by medical forfeit while Nelson Brands (174) edged Illinois' Edmond Ruth 5-1 to place fifth.

Brody Teske (133) and Cobe Siebrecht (157) each won their seventh place matches in the morning session. The Hawkeyes will end all 10 of their guys to the national tournament held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. in two weeks.