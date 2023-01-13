College Wrestling: Siebrecht pulls off upset at 157 as Iowa cruises past Northwestern

IOWA CITY — There were four matchups between second-ranked Iowa and unbeaten Northwestern on Friday night that featured two wrestlers ranked nationally in the top 10.

Yet it was Cobe Siebrecht who stole the show.

Two takedowns from the Hawkeyes' 16th-ranked 157-pounder and a precise 60 seconds of riding time allowed him to upend ninth-ranked Trevor Chumley 6-3 and spur the hosts to a 27-9 Big Ten triumph over the Wildcats at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa got on the board in Real Woods' return at 141.

The Stanford transfer, who has been nursing an ailment recently, racked up three sets of back points off a takedown for a 14-0 lead and wound up with a 17-2 technical fall victory.

Of the quartet of top-10 tussles, Iowa went 3-1.

To go along with Woods' triumph, Tony Cassioppi (285) and Spencer Lee (125) notched victories against highly-ranked foes.

A single-leg inside trip takedown from the Hawkeyes' third-ranked wrestler at heavyweight was the decider in his 3-2 verdict over Northwestern's fourth-ranked Lucas Davison.

Iowa's top-ranked 125-pounder, Lee pinned third-ranked Michael DeAugustino in 2 minutes, 1 second to close the victory. Lee locked DeAugustino in a cradle for the pin after recording two takedowns.

The Wildcats won a tightly-contested bout at 149 as Yahya Thomas converted a late third-period takedown to edge past Max Murin, 3-2.

Northwestern snared the first weight of the night as two-time All-American Chris Cannon edged past Cullan Schriever 4-1 at 133. Iowa's Patrick Kennedy (165) put it up 11-6 at the halfway point with a 4-2 win over Maxx Mayfield.

Nelson Brands got to his offense in the final two minutes to record an 8-2 win at 174 while Abe Assad piled up four takedowns for a 10-2 major decision victory at 184.

The only other weight the Wildcats claimed was at 197, where Iowa backup Zach Glazier lost a 7-6 heartbreaker to Andrew Davison. Glazier trailed 4-1, rallied to the match at five, but gave up a takdown in the third.