College wrestling: Top-ranked Penn State beats Iowa, 23-14

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The top-ranked Penn State wrestling team extended its dual win streak to 39 Friday night after upending second-ranked Iowa 23-14 in front of 15,998 spectators at the Bryce Jordan Center.

It was the 100th Big Ten dual win for Penn State coach Cael Sanderson.

The Nittany Lions won six of the 10 bouts, including a pin from top-ranked Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds) and a technical fall from top-ranked Aaron Brooks (184) to hand the Hawkeyes their first setback in 13 duals this season.

"We have to take our medicine in this loss," Iowa head coach Tom Brands said. "We took our medicine too much in some positions during that match and you can never take that medicine when that match is going and the clock is ticking. That happened too much, and we have to get better."

Iowa three-time national champion Spencer Lee opened the dual with an 18-2 technical fall win over Marco Vespa at 125. Lee was taken down by Vespa, but countered with a reversal and four separate four-point tilts to get the victory and extend his winning streak to 49 matches.

Iowa's Brody Teske gave up a fall with 10 seconds left in his match with Bravo-Young, a two-time defending national champion. Bravo-Young built a 7-2 lead after a trio of takedowns, then locked up a cradle on a fourth and pinned Teske in 6:50.

The Hawkeyes responded with 4-1 decision wins from Real Woods (141) and Max Murin (149) to take an 11-6 lead in the dual.

Levi Haines edged Iowa's Cobe Siebrecht 3-2 at 157 to pull Penn State within 11-9 at intermission.

Iowa's Patrick Kennedy squeaked out a 2-1 win over fifth-ranked Alex Facundo at 165, but Penn State controlled the rest of the dual.

The Nittany Lions, who feature three returning NCAA champs and another All-American in the back half of their lineup, flexed their muscles.

Top-ranked Carter Starocci beat Nelson Brands 2-1 at 174; top-ranked Aaron Brooks overwhelmed Iowa freshman Drake Rhodes 22-7 at 184 and Max Dean clipped Jacob Warner in an NCAA finals rematch 2-0 at 197. Starocci used a 1:12 of riding time to get past Brands.

Penn State led 20-14 going into heavyweight, but Iowa's Tony Cassioppi dropped a 4-1 decision to second-ranked Greg Kerkvliet.

Kerkvliet had a first-period takedown before riding out Cassioppi in the second to secure the riding time point.

The crowd of 15,998 tied the record for the largest indoor crowd. That dual was also against Iowa in 2018.

Iowa returns to competition next Friday in Minneapolis against Minnesota. The dual begins at 8 p.m.

Iowa State 25, Oklahoma 12: No. 4 Iowa State increased its Big 12 dual meet winning streak to 15 matches in a triumph against Oklahoma Friday night in Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones won six of 10 matches with three bonus-point victories, including two by fall. Cyclone seniors went 3-0 on senior night with wins by Marcus Coleman (184), Joel Devine (197) and Sam Schuyler (285).

Iowa State (11-2, 4-0) won the takedown battle, 21-5.