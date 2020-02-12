Contracts extended for Hawkeyes' Brands, staff

Looking to sustain success in a wrestling program which currently ranks first in the country, Iowa is extending the coaching contracts of the Hawkeyes’ staff through the 2025-26 season.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta announced Wednesday that 14th-year coach Tom Brands and Hawkeye assistants Terry Brands and Ryan Morningstar had agreed to contract extensions that will keep them on the job in Iowa City.

“We have great confidence in Tom, Terry and Ryan,’’ Barta said in a statement announcing the agreement. “They are committed to building on the current momentum and operating within our ‘Win. Graduate. Do it Right.’ philosophy.’’

The new deal would make Tom Brands the coach of the Hawkeye program for 20 seasons.

In his first 13 years as Iowa’s head coach, he has won three NCAA team titles, four Big Ten championships and has compiled a dual record of 229-23-1 heading into Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Minnesota.

Iowa has crowned 12 NCAA individual champions and has had 72 individuals earn all-American honors since Brands took over the program in 2006 after coaching two years at Virginia Tech. He had worked as an assistant at Iowa for 12 seasons prior to leaving to become the Hokies’ head coach.