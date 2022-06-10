Cost increases impact Hawkeye wrestling facility

Higher-than-anticipated costs haven’t dampened the enthusiasm Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands has for the new facility that will house the Hawkeye program.

"We just have to raise a little bit more money," Brands said. "Nothing has changed as far as the timeline that I know of. I know we have to go back to the (Iowa) Board of Regents but these are things that sometimes you have to do."

Inflation and supply-chain issues have led the university to take the project back to the Regents, seeking approval for additional funds to compensate for higher construction costs for the facility that will house training facilities for both the Hawkeye men’s and women’s wrestling programs.

The facility, which will be built south of Carver-Hawkeye Arena at the intersection of Hawkins Drive and Elliott Drive, now carries a price tag of $31.5 million, an increase from the $26.5 million plan Regents signed off on in February when the schematic design, project description and budget were approved.

At that time, the cost for the two-level facility that will be built in what is currently a tree-filled ravine had already grown from an original estimate of between $17-20 million from when the project was initially announced in late January, 2020.

The 38,500-square foot facility, which will connect to the south side Carver-Hawkeye Arena by a tunnel, is being funded entirely through donations to the project with no tax dollars or student fees involved.

That will not change, Brands said.

The latest increase is being driven by increased costs of construction materials and the availability of those materials.

The budget approved in February included $3.43 million to design, $20 million to construct and $995,000 to equip and furnish the facility. An additional $2 million was built into that budget for contingencies.

"We got all the information together, we sent it out for bid but the bid came in high," Brands said. "But, there’s no hesitation. We’re going forward. There’s things you don’t plan for, but you just keep moving forward."

Brands said the project has the continued support of both athletics department and university leaders.

"There’s some contingencies put in there and things I don’t understand, but we’ve got great support on this side of the river and on the other side of the river," Brands said, referencing the location of where athletics and university administrators are housed. "Just as important is that we have great donors who have stepped up."

Earlier this year, Brands indicated that 225 donors to the project had committed $25 million to fund it through the university’s Carver Circle campaign.

Construction is scheduled to begin this month with an anticipated completion date of April 2024.

