Cyclones have lots of battles surrounding Carr

Degen is ready to compete with Parker.

“It’s interesting,” Degen said. “It’s good for practices but as the season comes around it’ll get interesting for sure.

“Ian’s obviously a top-notch wrestler but I’m not just going to say it’s his spot or it’s my spot.”

Part of what went into Parker’s decision was so he could train with Carr on a more regular basis.

“When I got into the seasons in the past, I couldn’t train with (Carr) anymore because he was too big,” Parker said. “It’s awesome, now. I never really had a chance to get my butt kicked by a partner and now I do. I think that’s awesome. I think everybody needs that in the room. Someone who is equal or better than them. That way you’re always working to get better.”

Carr has taken something away from training with Parker, too.

“Dude’s scary,” Carr said of Parker. “He’s strong, athletic, and being able to wrestle with him now that he’s closer to my weight, I can tell his game has already been upped. We wrestle a lot and it’s fun for me and it’s fun for him because we’re just helping each other grow.