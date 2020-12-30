Cyclones ready to hit ground running

“Iowa State obviously has obviously done a really good job coaching our student-athletes. It’s a hard age group to corral,” Dresser said. “These 18- to 23-year-olds think they’re invincible, and that’s what makes them really good athletes, too. Our guys have done a really good job of following the instructions once we got back together.”

Wrestlers are known for being disciplined individuals. They had to take that a step further this year.

“This offseason has been like no offseason we’ve had,” Ian Parker said. “The one thing that does remain constant, even in a year like this, is discipline. That’s something you can control. You might not be able to go into the Iowa State wrestling room or be with the coaches or be with the team and receive instruction. But you can control when you go workout and how you’re going to live your lifestyle.”

Parker actually said not having coaches around was a blessing in disguise.

Because there were no coaches, the senior 141 pounder took over a big leadership role and helped get guys ready.