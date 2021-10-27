Defending champion Hawkeyes are in it together

IOWA CITY — Spencer Lee figures the Iowa wrestling team has some unfinished business to take care of this season.
The three-time NCAA champion spent the first part of the offseason convincing his teammates that was the case, leading to independent decisions by every starter in the Hawkeye lineup to return this season.
“Spencer was a great recruiter,’’ said senior 174-pounder Michael Kemerer, one of eight seniors working to return to the lineup for an Iowa team which won its first NCAA team title since 2010 last March in St. Louis.
“We all had to make a decision that best for ourselves and for me, I took time my time, thought it over and decided that being here, being part of this team one final year was right thing to do.’’
Lee approached other teammates as well, encouraging them to be part of making the 2021-22 season something truly special.
The goal?
Dominate like never before.
That’s something 16th-year Hawkeye coach Tom Brands has no problem buying into.
“We left nine titles in St. Louis. We took one home, but we left nine in St. Louis,’’ Brands said Wednesday at Iowa’s preseason media day.
The Hawkeyes return seven all-Americans but Brands would like to see other Hawkeyes join Lee in the chase for the top spot on the NCAA podium and national awards.
“My message to them right now would be to start to compete with your teammate a little bit, not in an unhealthy way, but he is running away with the hardware and he’s after more,’’ Brands said.
As Lee works to become the first four-time national champion in the history of the Iowa program, he welcomes being surrounded by familiar teammates.
“I’m glad my teammates want to compete with me,’’ Lee said. “This is special team and I believe we have a chance to do greater things, things that have never been done before and be the best team ever.’’
The preseason favorite to add to the Iowa program’s collection of 24 NCAA team titles when this season’s hardware is distributed in March in Detroit, Lee expects to be joined in the Iowa lineup by a pair of second-place finishers at the 2021 NCAA Championships, Jaydin Eierman at 141 and Kemerer.
Three-time all-Americans Austin DeSanto at 133, Kaleb Young at 157 and Jacob Warner at 197 and two-time all-American Tony Cassioppi at 285 also return to the lineup.
“Why wouldn’t you want to come back,’’ senior 165-pounder Alex Marinelli said. “Why wouldn’t you want to come back and wrestle for Tom Brands. It’s like having a lottery ticket and you’ve just won. It doesn’t get any better.’’
Iowa’s lineup isn’t set in concrete.
There is competition at 149, where returning starter Max Murin and Vince Turk, returning for his senior season after spending time in the United States Navy, will battle for opportunities.
Things are even more crowded at 184, where Nelson Brands is a returning NCAA qualifier, 2020 NCAA all-American Abe Assad and senior Myles Wilson are in the mix.
“We have a lot of depth there. I’m not a predictor, never have been, but they’re all neck and neck and neck there,’’ coach Brands said.
Wilson will join Cassioppi next week in Serbia where the pair will compete in the U23 World Championships.
Iowa, which has sold a record 11,600 season tickets for the upcoming season, opens its collegiate schedule on Nov. 19, hosting Princeton.
It’s the start of season that will be unique in a number of ways with a number of sixth- and seventh-year seniors expected to compete across the country after being granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This season is not like last year. You do not have until January 10th to get ready to step onto the mat,’’ Brands said.
“Guys have to speed things up in their heads. Weight control, those types of disciplined things, getting your doggone academics in order and keeping them order, that type thing. You have to have the foresight that this is a different year.’’