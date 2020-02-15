DeSanto, Murin return as Hawkeyes rout Gophers

IOWA CITY — Austin DeSanto and Max Murin returned to action for the top-ranked Iowa wrestling team Saturday night and gave the Hawkeyes a healthy dose of momentum in a 35-6 victory over Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The win over the 13th-ranked Golden Gophers allowed Iowa to secure sole possession of the Big Ten regular season title for the 12th time since the conference began recognizing a dual champion in 1999. The outright title is Iowa’s first since 2015 after sharing the championship a year ago.
"To win this outright, it's a big deal," coach Tom Brands said. "This conference, it's no slouch. Our schedule, it was no slouch."
A crowd of 12,608 watched Iowa accomplish that by winning eight matches, including a technical fall from DeSanto at 133 pounds and a win in sudden-victory by Murin at 141.
DeSanto was seeing his first competition since suffering a knee injury which forced him to default his match in a Jan. 31 dual against Penn State, while Murin took the mat for Iowa for the first time since a Jan. 18 dual against Nebraska.
In his return, DeSanto simply dominated.
The third-ranked junior picked up six takedowns in the opening period of a 24-8 technical fall over Minnesota’s Boo Dryden, finishing off his 10th bonus-point win in 13 victories this season in 5 minutes, 36 seconds.
Murin’s 6-4 decision over the Golden Gophers’ fourth-ranked Mitch McKee came on a takedown with 18 seconds remaining in the one-minute sudden-victory session after the pair finished regulation deadlocked at 4-4.
The ninth-ranked Hawkeye forced the overtime, tying the match with an escape early in the third period before earning his first win in three collegiate matches against the Minnesota senior.
"It felt good to be back out there and score some points," said Murin, who didn't know he would start until the intermission when he was asked if he was ready to go. "I was like sure, let's go."
Kaleb Young also provided Iowa with a win in overtime at 157, where following a scoreless-sudden victory period, he rode out the Gophers’ Ryan Thomas and then managed an escape to claim a 5-4 decision.
Iowa also picked up close win in a match-up of top-10 wrestlers at 149 where first-period takedown and third-period escape proved to be the difference for second-ranked Pat Lugo in a 3-2 decision over the Gophers’ seventh-ranked Brayton Lee.
Top-ranked Michael Kemerer ended the dual for Iowa (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) with a fall at 174, pinning the Gophers’ eighth-ranked Devin Skatzka in 2:52.
The Hawkeyes’ other wins came at 165, where second-ranked Alex Marinelli earned a technical fall over Kasper McIntosh, needing less than two periods to claim a 21-6 win and at 125 where the Golden Gophers forfeited to Iowa’s top-ranked Spencer Lee.
"It was a good meet," Brands said. "Bonus points in five matches. Kemerer finishes things with a bang, good win."
Minnesota (9-7, 4-4) won two of the first three matches, including a 7-5 decision from top-ranked 285-pounder Gable Steveson over the Hawkeyes’ third-ranked Tony Cassioppi.
The Iowa redshirt freshman picked up the first point on a technical violation, but Steveson used two takedowns to open a 4-3 lead after one period.
Cassioppi tied the match with an escape 17 seconds into the second period, something Steveson matched 15 seconds into the third to regain a 5-4 advantage which grew to 7-5 with a late takedown.
"Steveson is worthy opponent," Brands said.
The Golden Gophers’ other win came in a meet-opening 3-2 decision by Owen Webster over Iowa’s Cash Wilcke at 184.