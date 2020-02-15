DeSanto, Murin return as Hawkeyes rout Gophers

Murin’s 6-4 decision over the Golden Gophers’ fourth-ranked Mitch McKee came on a takedown with 18 seconds remaining in the one-minute sudden-victory session after the pair finished regulation deadlocked at 4-4.

The ninth-ranked Hawkeye forced the overtime, tying the match with an escape early in the third period before earning his first win in three collegiate matches against the Minnesota senior.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"It felt good to be back out there and score some points," said Murin, who didn't know he would start until the intermission when he was asked if he was ready to go. "I was like sure, let's go."

Kaleb Young also provided Iowa with a win in overtime at 157, where following a scoreless-sudden victory period, he rode out the Gophers’ Ryan Thomas and then managed an escape to claim a 5-4 decision.

Iowa also picked up close win in a match-up of top-10 wrestlers at 149 where first-period takedown and third-period escape proved to be the difference for second-ranked Pat Lugo in a 3-2 decision over the Gophers’ seventh-ranked Brayton Lee.

Top-ranked Michael Kemerer ended the dual for Iowa (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) with a fall at 174, pinning the Gophers’ eighth-ranked Devin Skatzka in 2:52.