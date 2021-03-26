Dream on hold, Lee withdraws from Olympic Trials

He said in the days leading up to the NCAA competition, he “didn’t wrestle at all. Had probably three three-hour workouts every day to help this. Tough it out. Doesn’t matter. No excuses. I don’t really want to talk about it that much more. I just want people to know we go through a lot as wrestlers.’’

Lee previously tore the ACL in his right knee shortly before wrestling in his final Pennsylvania state high school tournament.

He returned strong from that and expects the same in this situation.

“I cherish every opportunity I have to step on the mat with my brothers. We overcame adversity together and we won a national title,’’ Lee wrote.

“I have been blessed with unconditional support at the University of Iowa, and I will off the same to my teammates and coaches as they pursue Olympic gold medals while representing the United States in Tokyo.’’

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials are scheduled to begin next Friday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

