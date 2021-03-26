Dream on hold, Lee withdraws from Olympic Trials

Spencer Lee’s Olympic dream will wait.
The Iowa wrestler who earned his third NCAA championship at 125 pounds last weekend despite wrestling the entire tournament with a torn anterior cruciate ligament announced Friday that he was withdrawing from next month’s United States Olympic Team Trials.
Lee, who earned a spot in the Olympic Trials field by winning the U.S. Senior Nationals in December, 2019, announced what he labeled a “difficult decision’’ on his Twitter account.
“It is not an easy decision, but after consulting with my coaches, family, brothers and medical staff, I know it is the right decision,’’ Lee wrote. “I am confident that we will create a path that allows for a stronger and healthy return to competition.’’
Lee revealed minutes after becoming the seventh Hawkeye to win three national championships that eight days before defeating Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney for the NCAA title that he tore the ACL in his left knee.
That didn’t prevent Lee from dominating the field at the NCAA Championships. He finished off an unbeaten season by outscoring his five opponents 59-8 including winning 7-0 in the championship match.
During a video conference following the championships, Lee explained that he had suffered the injury during workouts prior to the NCAA meet.
He said in the days leading up to the NCAA competition, he “didn’t wrestle at all. Had probably three three-hour workouts every day to help this. Tough it out. Doesn’t matter. No excuses. I don’t really want to talk about it that much more. I just want people to know we go through a lot as wrestlers.’’
Lee previously tore the ACL in his right knee shortly before wrestling in his final Pennsylvania state high school tournament.
He returned strong from that and expects the same in this situation.
“I cherish every opportunity I have to step on the mat with my brothers. We overcame adversity together and we won a national title,’’ Lee wrote.
“I have been blessed with unconditional support at the University of Iowa, and I will off the same to my teammates and coaches as they pursue Olympic gold medals while representing the United States in Tokyo.’’
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials are scheduled to begin next Friday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.