Dresser: Depth positions ISU to take next step

Kevin Dresser found a lot to like about the way things came together for the Iowa State wrestling team last season.

The Cyclones’ coach also found plenty of room for ISU to continue to grow as it works toward the 2022-23 season.

“We grew up this past year, did a lot of good things,’’ Dresser said at the Cyclone Tailgate Tour’s recent stop in the Quad-Cities. “We’ve gotten better because of the depth we have right now.’’

Iowa State went unbeaten in its eight Big 12 Conference duals, finishing the regular season with a 15-1 record and a 13-meet win streak that ranks as the second-longest in the nation behind the 27 consecutive duals Penn State has won.

The Cyclones finished third behind Missouri and Oklahoma at the Big 12 Championships and finished with three all-Americans at the NCAA Championships, the most ISU has had during Dresser’s first five seasons as the program’s coach.

While a third-place effort from David Carr, a fifth-place finish from Yonger Bastida and seventh place from Marcus Coleman were nice, Dresser expects more and believes his team should as well.

“By the end of the year we had lost a little of our firepower,’’ Dresser said. “Going to nationals and making the most of it, that’s the next step for us.’’

Dresser believes the Cyclones are positioned to make that happen moving forward, building on the past and embracing greater expectations in the future.

He told the audience that Davenport Assumption graduate Julien Broderson is a part of Iowa State’s future.

Broderson recently earned a spot in the field for the United States U23 World Team Trials with a seventh-place finish at the USMC U.S. Open last month in Las Vegas.

That followed a 13-5 sophomore season for Broderson, who split time between 174 and 184 pounds, winning three matches in duals and counting four falls, two technical falls and a major decision among his victories.

“Julien wants to challenge to be the guy at his weight and he is a guy who is capable of that,’’ Dresser said. “Like our team, he’s taking steps forward.’’

Iowa State will also attempt to do that with member of a recruiting class that ranks second in the nation according to MatScouts, trailing only Ohio State.

The Cyclones will add three wrestlers ranked in the top-20 nationally in the 2022 class, a group led by third-ranked Casey Swiderski of Dundee, Mich.

ISU’s incoming freshman class also includes wrestlers who have combined for 16 state titles, including six in 2022. Swiderski and Carter Fousek of Crestwood, Iowa, both arrive at Iowa State as four-time state champions at the prep level.

They are among a group of 18 newcomers Dresser expects to have among 45 wrestlers in the Iowa State program next season.

“It’s a larger group than normal but it is also going to give us a competitive room as they learn and grow,’’ Dresser said. “This could be the class that is going to help us take that next step at Iowa State.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.