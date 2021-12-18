Duals event gives Hawkeyes welcomed competition

Whenever, wherever, Alex Marinelli simply looks forward to the chance to step on the mat and compete.
“I don’t care if it’s 2 in the morning, I’ll be ready,’’ the Iowa 165-pound wrestler. “If it’s 4 in the morning, 6 in the morning, let’s go. Whatever is on the schedule, that’s the time I’ll be ready to go.’’
Marinelli and the top-ranked Hawkeyes will need to be ready to go three times in a two-day span at the Journeymen Collegiate Duals, joining 11 other teams in a pooled dual team competition in Niceville, Fla.
The Hawkeyes will wrestle Central Michigan at 6 p.m. on Monday followed by an 8 p.m. dual against 17tth-ranked Lehigh at 8 p.m.
A Tuesday match-up will likely pair Iowa against either fifth-ranked North Carolina State or 10th-ranked Missouri. Binghamton is the other team in the Hawkeyes’ pool.
Northern Iowa, ranked 22nd, is also participating in the event, but is in the opposite pool. The Panthers will wrestle 11th-ranked Cornell at 4 p.m. on Monday and face second-ranked Penn State at 6 p.m.
Sixth-ranked Arizona State, eighth-ranked Virginia Tech and Hofstra are among potential UNI opponents on Tuesday.
Iowa coach Tom Brands likes the format and the potential he sees in the pre-holiday event that is an experiment of sorts.
“We’re fired up to get to Florida,’’ Brands said.
Organizers floated both the format it settled on and a national duals concept that Brands had no interest in.
“The national duals championship, that’s been tried and I think it died a long time ago,’’ Brands said. “This is something different, a duals event. National duals championship? We’re out. Duals event? We’re in.’’
It’s also a chance for Iowa to compete against top competition a week before the Midlands Championships.
Nine of the 12 teams in the field for the Journeymen Collegiate Duals are ranked this week.
“We need that. We need that D-I competition for the (NCAA) qualifying tiers,’’ Brands said. “I like the set-up. We’ll see how it goes.’’
Iowa’s line-up remains somewhat fluid as the Hawkeyes (3-0) prepares to meet Central Michigan, a team the Hawkeyes last faced in 2008.
Spencer Lee and Jesse Ybarra are both listed as lineup possibilities at 125 pounds, Max Murin and Cole Siebrecht are listed at 149 and Myles Wilson and Abe Assad are both listed at 184.
Marinelli, whose 7-0 start has been matched only by 133-pound Austin DeSanto in the Iowa lineup, thinks the experience should benefit the Hawkeyes as they move closer to the meat of their schedule.
“I don’t think in my six years here we have been to a duals event like this so I think we’re excited about that,’’ Marinelli said.
“If we get the chance to wrestle NC State or Missouri on Tuesday, that would be a good thing, too,’’ Marinelli said. “But, our thoughts are on Central Michigan and Lehigh first. That’s where it has to start.’’