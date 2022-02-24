Eierman earns top ranking among Hawkeyes

When the NCAA released its Division I individual rankings Thursday, the depth of second-ranked Iowa was evident.

Nine Hawkeyes were ranked in the top 10 in their respective weight classes and Iowa joined Penn State as the only programs to place six wrestlers in the top five.

The NCAA coaches rankings are determined by a vote of 14 coaches including two from each conference at the Division I level and Jaydin Eierman, ranked second at 141 pounds, was the highest-ranked Iowa wrestler.

Austin DeSanto at 133 and Tony Cassioppi at 285 are ranked third in their respective weight classes while Jacob Warner is fourth at 197 and Alex Marinelli at 165 and Michael Kemerer at 174 are ranked fifth.

Two other Hawkeyes, Drake Ayala at 125 and Kaleb Young at 157, are ranked ninth and Max Murin is ranked 10th at 149.

The only weight class where no Hawkeye is ranked in the top 10 is 184, where Abe Assad is ranked 18th.

The NCAA also released its current Ratings Percentage Index on Thursday and three Hawkeyes who met the criteria of having wrestled 15 matches against Division I opponents were ranked.

Cassioppi was ranked first at 285, Young third at 157 and Ayala 10th at 125.

Additionally, the NCAA announced its pre-allocations for the 2022 NCAA Championships and the Big Ten was given 88 automatic berths into the NCAA field.

Those spots range from seven apiece at 141, 149, 157 and 165 to 12 at 184. The conference will also receive eight automatic berths in the NCAA field at 174, nine at 285, 10 apiece at 125 and 133 and 11 at 197.

Big Ten qualifiers for the NCAA field will be determined at the Big Ten Championships hosted by Nebraska on March 5-6.

