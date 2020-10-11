Eierman solid in Iowa debut, Gadson takes second

CORALVILLE, Iowa – Jaydin Eierman didn’t get everything he wanted at the USA Wrestling Senior Nationals, but the new addition to the University of Iowa roster got a taste of what life as a Hawkeye is all about.
Eierman, a graduate transfer preparing for his senior season with the Hawkeyes, emphatically earned a fifth-place finish at 65 kilograms Sunday and endeared himself to Iowa fans in attendance at the Xtream Arena with the aggressive way he attacked throughout the weekend.
After losing 10-0 by technical fall to three-time Stanford and Ohio State All-American and top-seeded Joey McKenna in the consolation semifinals, Eierman pinned former Rutgers All-American Matt Kolodzik in his final match of the tournament.
After giving up a step out point early in his fifth-place match, Eierman put Kolodzik on his back and recorded the fall in 1 minute, 9 seconds.
He finished the tournament with a 5-2 record that included two technical falls, a pair of pins and an appreciation of where he’s at.
“It was a good situation. There was some good, some bad, some work to do,’’ Eierman said. “That’s OK, that’s what this time of year is about. The experience, it was good. Every match, I could feel the energy from the Hawkeye fans. They’re into it.’’
For nearly the entire field, the Senior Nationals marked a return to competition after a long layoff because of concerns over COVID-19.
That was the case for former Iowa State wrestler Kyven Gadson, who finished second at 97 kilograms.
After advancing past 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Snyder in the semifinals, Gadson dropped a 12-5 decision to Kollin Moore in the championship match.
The runner-up to Iowa’s Spencer Lee for the 2020 Dan Hodge Trophy presented to the top collegiate wrestler, the four-time Ohio State All-American was impressed with how sharp Gadson looked as he won his first three matches of the weekend.
Moore felt a quick start was imperative and he grabbed an 8-4 lead by the break in Sunday’s final against the former Cyclone NCAA champion, a match Moore wanted in part because he wasn’t able to compete as a top seed at the canceled 2020 NCAA Championships.
“This definitely proved to me that I’ve been doing the right things. I didn’t let it distract me, get me down or lead me down the wrong path,’’ Moore said. “It’s good to see that I stayed on the right path and stuck it out. I finally got a big win here.’’
Moore was one of two Big Ten Conference wrestlers to win titles.
The other was Michigan’s Mason Parris, who beat Arizona State’s Tanner Hall by technical fall in the finals at 125 kilos and he said the depth of heavyweight competition in the Big Ten prepared him well for the national stage.
“That taught me how to compete hard and compete with the best guys,’’ Parris said.
Vitali Aruaju at 57 kilograms and Logan Massa at 74 kilograms were the only top seeds to earn titles at the Senior Nationals.
Andrew Alirez, a ninth-seeded wrestler from Northern Colorado who won the title at 65 kilograms was named the outstanding wrestler of the tournament, while second-seeded Gabe Dean won at 86 kilograms.
Iowa State sophomore David Carr settled for sixth at 74 kilograms, a weight class where Illinois sophomore Danny Braunagel finished seventh.
Facing Ryan Deakin of Northwestern, Carr trailed 3-0 at the break and dropped a 5-2 decision in the fifth-place match after falling 9-5 to North Carolina State wrestler Hayden Hidlay in the consolation semifinals.
At 86 kilograms, former Northern Iowa national champion Drew Foster finished fourth and the Panthers’ Taylor Lujan took seventh.
Foster reached the third-place match with a 12-2 win over former Virginia Tech wrestler David McFadden in the consolation semifinals and led Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State 4-1 in the second period before dropping a 7-4 decision.
Lujan finished the tournament with an 8-4 victory over former Central Michigan wrestler CJ Brucki to claim seventh after missing an opportunity to compete for a spot in the top six when he dropped a 10-8 consolation quarterfinal to McFadden.
Lujan trailed 4-0 at the break and 8-4 into the final minute of the second period but tied the bout with a four-point move with :42 remaining before McFadden scored on a two-point move in the final seconds to advance.
