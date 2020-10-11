Eierman solid in Iowa debut, Gadson takes second

That was the case for former Iowa State wrestler Kyven Gadson, who finished second at 97 kilograms.

After advancing past 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Snyder in the semifinals, Gadson dropped a 12-5 decision to Kollin Moore in the championship match.

The runner-up to Iowa’s Spencer Lee for the 2020 Dan Hodge Trophy presented to the top collegiate wrestler, the four-time Ohio State All-American was impressed with how sharp Gadson looked as he won his first three matches of the weekend.

Moore felt a quick start was imperative and he grabbed an 8-4 lead by the break in Sunday’s final against the former Cyclone NCAA champion, a match Moore wanted in part because he wasn’t able to compete as a top seed at the canceled 2020 NCAA Championships.

“This definitely proved to me that I’ve been doing the right things. I didn’t let it distract me, get me down or lead me down the wrong path,’’ Moore said. “It’s good to see that I stayed on the right path and stuck it out. I finally got a big win here.’’

Moore was one of two Big Ten Conference wrestlers to win titles.