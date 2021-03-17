Embracing the grind, Hawkeyes' Lee thrives

Spencer Lee knows what he wants and he’s ready to earn it all over again.
The top-seeded 125-pound wrestler at the NCAA Championships which begin Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis already owns two NCAA titles for Iowa and Lee has been working for two years to add to his collection.
After being denied that chance a year ago when the NCAA cancelled its finals at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee continued to work, continued to prepare and is now ready to take the mat when the first session begins at 10 a.m.
He starts five wins away from becoming the seventh Hawkeye to win three NCAA titles, understanding what he needs to do to enjoy the view from the top of the podium again.
“Big-time wrestlers show up for big-time matches,’’ Lee said. “I’ve always been ready for that. That’s why I wrestle.’’
Coach Tom Brands appreciates more than Lee’s desire for bottom-line success.
He likes the way Lee goes about preparing and then achieving that success, a workmanlike approach to the daily grind that ultimately creates a championship-winning athlete.
“Spencer Lee rises to the occasion time after time after time,’’ Brands said. “He’s a tough guy, but more than that, he’s a unique-minded athlete. It’s a joy to have him in our room and in our program.’’
Brands relishes the growth he has seen from Lee since he arrived in the Iowa wrestling room as a three-time Pennsylvania state high school champion.
He welcomes the way Lee has matured into a leader on the team and how the way he trains has been embraced by teammates who have watched Lee dominate competition, be rewarded for that with championships and then be recognized for his work.
The 2020 Hodge Trophy recipient as the top collegiate wrestler and co-recipient of the 2020 Sullivan Award as the top amateur athlete in the United States has compiled a 70-5 resume in an Iowa singlet, winning 26 matches by pin, 26 by technical fall and seven more by major decision.
“He’s very perspective oriented, where he knows that the things in life, the fruits of labor are there, but he’s not in a hurry to get them,’’ Brands said.
“That’s very unique. That’s what I mean about being a unique-minded person. He knows that the work comes before the fruits of the labor are realized.’’
Lee’s record during the shortened 2021 season is 7-0.
He has recorded five pins and two technical falls, wrestling in the third period just once this season while overwhelming his competition.
His plan for the NCAA Championships follows a similar formula.
“I just go out to score points and really, that’s all I care about. It’s just, ‘What’s next? That’s the next point.’ If don’t wrestle a full match all year, that would be great, but if I do, it doesn’t matter,’’ Lee said.
“I’m ready to go9 no matter what, seven minutes or more if needed. That’s the mentality instilled upon me. It’s just scoring points every second of every single part of the match and then getting ready for what’s next.’’
Team success is part of what Lee believes is next for the Hawkeyes, who will send 10 wrestlers into action this weekend as they chase the program’s first NCAA team title in the sport since 2010.
Lee is one of four Hawkeyes seeded first in their respective weight classes, joined by Jaydin Eierman at 141, Alex Marinelli at 165 and Michael Kemerer in filling the top line of the 33-wrestler brackets.
With four other Iowa wrestlers seeded in the top five, Lee believes the Hawkeyes have the ability to accomplish something he feels Iowa was positioned to get done a year ago when the tourney was cancelled.
“You missed something that can’t really be taken back. I felt bad for all the seniors. I always say that those guys deserved a ring because we were going to win a national title in my mind, and we can’t really give it back to those guys,’’ Lee said.
“So, I feel like I’m not just winning for myself, but I’m also winning for them. I’m going to do my best to bring it back for them, for myself and for the University of Iowa as a whole.’’
Lee believes he is more prepared than ever to accomplish his objective.
“I think I’m more mature, more ready to go than I’ve ever been. I’ve embraced the grind,’’ he said. “… Every year, you’ve got get better because you know that everybody else is working to do the same.’’