Esmoil takes fourth at Div. III national wrestling meet

CEDAR RAPIDS — Will Esmoil of West Liberty might have to set his goals a little higher after this weekend.

Esmoil a sophomore at Coe College with three years of eligibility remaining, captured fourth place at 165 pounds Saturday at the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships at Alliant Energy Powerhouse.

Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Chase Schmidt avenged a loss in the quarterfinals and beat Esmoil 9-6 in the third-place match. Esmoil pulled within 7-6 on a third-period reversal but got no closer.

“It’s was a fun tournament,” Esmoil said. “The coaches, they knew all along how prepared I was, telling me that I was an All-American for sure.

“I took out the 2 seed (Dominick Reyes of Johns Hopkins) in the first round and made it to the semis and was pretty excited. I took a tough loss in the semis and tried battling back and got fourth.”

He admitted that he even surprised himself a bit with his finish.

“I didn’t exactly know if I had it in me,” he said.

Esmoil was pinned in the semifinals against Wabash’s Kyle Hatch, then came back to beat Cooper Pontelandolfo of New York University in the consolation semifinals.

After taking fourth, Esmoil already is looking ahead.

“The goals are definitely higher. I’m really motivated now. I got a little banged up in that last match, so I’m going to take a little time. I want to get into the weight room a lot more in the offseason and get bigger. Try to bulk up, get some size on me because I was undersized, underweight this whole tournament.”

