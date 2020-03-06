Experienced Hawkeyes seek Big Ten firsts

IOWA CITY — Top-ranked Iowa will rely on plenty of experience when the Big Ten Wrestling Championships begin today, but the Hawkeyes hope for plenty of firsts this weekend as well.
The two-day tournament in Piscataway, N.J., will be the first Big Ten Championships for two Hawkeyes — redshirt freshman 285-pounder Tony Cassioppi and true freshman 184-pounder Abe Assad.
It’s also a tourney where two-time national champion Spencer Lee hopes to claim his first Big Ten title at 125 and a tournament where sophomore Jacob Warner has his eyes on becoming the first Iowa wrestler to win a Big Ten title at 197 pounds since the weight was introduced in 1999.
Everything will play out beginning at 9 a.m. today, with competition leading toward championship matches scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Rutgers Athletic Center.
"When you look at the rankings, the top 10s in every weight are like a who’s who of the Big Ten," Iowa 174-pounder Michael Kemerer said. "It’s a tough conference. We’ve seen that all season, and we’re going to see a lot of these guys a couple of times over the next few weeks."
Kemerer, who joins Lee at 125 as top seeds in their weight classes, believes because of the strength of the conference the focus has to remain narrow.
"You can’t get ahead of yourself in this tournament. Everybody knows everybody well," Kemerer said. "This is one match at a time and nothing more."
He knows opponents will have him well scouted. He will be equally prepared.
"Everybody is looking for a little edge, something to use at the right moment that can make a difference," Kemerer said. "You have to be ready for that type of thing, but mostly you just have to be ready."
Kemerer is among the Hawkeyes attempting to get Iowa’s Big Ten tourney newcomers to buy into that idea.
Cassioppi and Assad are both seeded third heading into their conference tournament debuts.
"It’s a tough tournament, but embrace it, enjoy it," Kemerer said. "Make it yours, make it your tournament."
Lee is among Hawkeyes who would like to make it his tourney.
The junior has a 60-5 record during his collegiate career, but two of those losses have come in the Big Ten Championships.
While Lee went on to claim NCAA titles in each of his first two years, he wouldn’t mind adding his name to the wall in the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex where 113 Hawkeyes are honored for winning a combined total of 200 Big Ten titles.
"At the end of the day, the Big Ten tournament is a qualifier for nationals. That’s it. That’s all it is," Lee said. "But, it is a big deal because it puts you on the board, and I’m not up there yet."
Alex Marinelli is the only current Hawkeye who has earned a spot on the wall, winning the 165-pound title a year ago.
Seeded second in his weight class this year, he doesn’t expect things to be any easier than they were a year ago.
"There is such a familiarity with the guys you’re going against, especially this year because we wrestled a lot of the top teams during the dual season," Marinelli said.
"You just want to be at your best because you know that this is the tourney everybody else has been working toward. It’s the one that gets you to the (NCAA Championships) so it’s now or never for a lot of guys and they wrestle that way."
And if there are any nagging aches and pains, this is a good time for forget about those as well, coach Tom Brands said.
"If guys are not healthy, they are anyway," Brands said. "You have to deal with things and how you deal with them is you smile at it. You smile, put everything in the right perspective and you get ready to go."