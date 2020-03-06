Experienced Hawkeyes seek Big Ten firsts

He knows opponents will have him well scouted. He will be equally prepared.

"Everybody is looking for a little edge, something to use at the right moment that can make a difference," Kemerer said. "You have to be ready for that type of thing, but mostly you just have to be ready."

Kemerer is among the Hawkeyes attempting to get Iowa’s Big Ten tourney newcomers to buy into that idea.

Cassioppi and Assad are both seeded third heading into their conference tournament debuts.

"It’s a tough tournament, but embrace it, enjoy it," Kemerer said. "Make it yours, make it your tournament."

Lee is among Hawkeyes who would like to make it his tourney.

The junior has a 60-5 record during his collegiate career, but two of those losses have come in the Big Ten Championships.

While Lee went on to claim NCAA titles in each of his first two years, he wouldn’t mind adding his name to the wall in the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex where 113 Hawkeyes are honored for winning a combined total of 200 Big Ten titles.