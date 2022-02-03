First female wrestler to join Hawkeyes is a champ

The first athlete to sign a letter of intent to compete for the new Iowa women’s wrestling program is already a champion.

Kylie Welker, a 2021 Junior World Champion from Franksville, Wis., signed a letter of intent Wednesday to become the first commit to join coach Clarissa Chun’s program.

“This is an incredible moment for Kylie, her family and the Iowa wrestling program,’’ Chun said in announcing the signing Thursday. “She is the complete package – competitively, socially, academically – and the perfect ambassador for the university and this program.’’

Welker represented the United States at 72 kilograms at the 2021 Senior World Championships and lost to eventual Olympic silver medalist Adeline Gray in the finals of the U.S. Olympic Trials a year ago.

She earned a gold medal at the 2021 Junior World Championships to help the U.S. claim its first Junior world team title and also earned bronze at the U23 World Championships.

While Iowa will not begin its intercollegiate competition until the 2023-24 school year, Welker enroll at Iowa this fall.

She plans to train in Iowa City and compete unattached during the 2022-23 school year before putting on a Hawkeye singlet.

Welker said the chance to learn from Chun, who has worked with Welker for several years, and the tradition of wrestling at Iowa were her primary reasons for signing with Iowa.

“I love how much support is behind Iowa wrestling. It feels like I am stepping into a family,’’ Welker said. “I believe that Iowa has everything I need to help me along my journey to becoming an Olympic gold medalist.’’

