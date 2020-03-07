First-place Hawkeyes send four to Big Ten finals

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Top-ranked Iowa enters the second day of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships with a lead in the team race and four wrestlers competing for Big Ten titles.

The Hawkeyes, chasing their first league tourney title since sharing the 2015 championship with Ohio State, have a 19-point lead over Nebraska in the team race.

“I couldn’t even tell you how many points we have but I know day two is going to be very, very important,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “… We’ve got to keep progressing.’’

The Hawkeyes, with nine wrestlers still alive in either the championship or consolation bracket, have accumulated 121.5 points and will send Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, Pat Lugo at 149, Alex Marinelli at 165 and Michael Kemerer at 174 into first-place matches during today’s 2:30 p.m. finals session.

The Cornhuskers sit with 102.5 points and have a slim lead over third-place Ohio State and fourth-place Penn State, which ended the first day of the competition at the Rutgers Athletic Center with 94 and 93.5 points, respectively.