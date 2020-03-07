First-place Hawkeyes send four to Big Ten finals

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Top-ranked Iowa enters the second day of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships with a lead in the team race and four wrestlers competing for Big Ten titles.
The Hawkeyes, chasing their first league tourney title since sharing the 2015 championship with Ohio State, have a 19-point lead over Nebraska in the team race.
“I couldn’t even tell you how many points we have but I know day two is going to be very, very important,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “… We’ve got to keep progressing.’’
The Hawkeyes, with nine wrestlers still alive in either the championship or consolation bracket, have accumulated 121.5 points and will send Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, Pat Lugo at 149, Alex Marinelli at 165 and Michael Kemerer at 174 into first-place matches during today’s 2:30 p.m. finals session.
The Cornhuskers sit with 102.5 points and have a slim lead over third-place Ohio State and fourth-place Penn State, which ended the first day of the competition at the Rutgers Athletic Center with 94 and 93.5 points, respectively.
Marinelli, seeded second and Iowa’s lone returning Big Ten champ, will face top-seeded Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State in his title match. Marinelli followed a major decision over Illinois’ Danny Braunagel in the quarterfinals by pinning Northwestern’s Shane Oster in the semifinals in 2 minutes, 41 seconds.
Lee and Kemerer, both seeded first, collected bonus points in each of their matches Saturday. After pinning opponents in the quarterfinals, Lee scored a 19-3 technical fall over Michigan’s Jack Medley in 3:23 in his semifinal win and Kemerer scored a 21-9 major decision over Minnesota’s Devin Skatzka in the semis.
Lee meets second-seeded Devin Schroder of Purdue in today’s finals while Kemerer will take on Mark Hall of Penn State.
Lugo reached his championship match against top-seeded Sammy Sasso of Ohio State by winning a 4-1 decision over Minnesota’s third-seeded Brayton Lee after winning a major decision in the quarterfinals.
Three third-seeded Hawkeyes lost in the semifinals to the second seeds in their weight classes.
Austin DeSanto at 133 dropped a 3-2 decision to Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State, Abe Assad fell 5-3 to Cam Caffey of Michigan State and Minnesota’s Gable Steveson won a 9-4 decision over Tony Cassioppi at 285.
Cassioppi’s second loss of the season to Steveson completed a day for Iowa which started the meet with a bang.
All five Hawkeyes who wrestled in the opening round scored bonus points, with Max Murin at 141 and Cassioppi at 285 recording pins; DeSanto at 133, Assad at 184 and Jacob Warner at 197 won by major decision.
“We like seeing those bonus points,’’ Brands said. “I like seeing guys ride in tough positions. I like seeing guys in a 0-0 match get back points. I like seeing tough situations come out in our favor.’’
The Hawkeyes continued their bonus-point production in the quarterfinals, where Lee and Kemerer won their first matches of the tournament by pin. Lee disposed of Rutgers’ Nick Augular in 2:53 and Kemerer ousted Michigan State’s Layne Malczewski in 1:43.
Lugo, Marinelli and Assad also advanced to the quarterfinals with major decisions.
Second-seeded and sixth-ranked Kaleb Young was the only Iowa wrestler ousted from the tournament field on Saturday.
Young went 0-2 on Saturday and has now lost his last three matches at 157. The junior lost a 3-2 decision to seventh-seeded Peyton Robb of Nebraska in the quarterfinals and was eliminated from the consolation bracket with a 3-1 loss to Eric Barone of Illinois.
The Hawkeyes’ Murin at 141 and Warner at 197 both won consolation matches Saturday night after losing in the quarterfinals to remain alive in the consolation bracket.