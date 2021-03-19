Five Hawkeyes reach NCAA semis

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

The Cyclones’ Carr used a takedown in sudden victory to get past Brayton Lee of Minnesota 4-2 and move into a semifinal match against second-seeded Hayden Hidlay of North Carolina State.

“It was a good win,’’ Carr said following his quarterfinal win. “It was hard to get in on his legs, a hard guy to wrestle. I feel like I’ve grown in a lot of areas that helped me with that match.’’

Gremmel needed overtime to move on as well, using an escape in the first tiebreaker session to edge Trent Hillger of Wisconsin, 2-1.

The Panthers’ Keckeisen remained unbeaten on the season, but it took three overtimes for him to advance as well.

The fourth-seeded Keckeisen moved to 18-0 on the year with a 4-2 win in the second sudden-victory period over Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech. He will face top-seeded Aaron Brooks of Penn State in the semifinals.

Iowa’s Alex Marinelli became the first top seed in the tournament to lose.

The Hawkeye 165-pounder struggled to get to his offense through his match against eighth-seeded Shane Griffith of Stanford.

The pair traded escapes in regulation before Griffith scored a takedown of a scramble in the first sudden-victory period to a claim a 3-1 win.