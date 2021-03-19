Five Hawkeyes reach NCAA semis

ST. LOUIS – Five Iowa wrestlers will compete Friday night for spots in NCAA championship matches after winning quarterfinal matches earlier today at the Enterprise Center.
The top-ranked Hawkeyes’ Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman, Michael Kemerer and Tony Cassioppi reached the semifinals to help Iowa continue to maintain a solid lead in the team race.
Late in the second of two quarterfinal sessions, Iowa has 73.5 points and leads second place Penn State by 16 points in the team standings. Oklahoma State is third with 48 points.
Iowa State advanced two competitors to the semifinals, David Carr at 157 pounds and Gannon Gremmel at 285, while Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen will represent the Panthers in the 7 p.m. semifinals at 184.
Kemerer advanced to the semifinals at 174 pounds by continuing a string of bonus-point wins.
He used a strong third period to pull away to a 13-4 major decision of eighth-seeded Daniel Bullard of North Carolina State, positioning Kemerer to face 12th-seeded Bernie Truax of Cal-Poly in the semifinal session Friday night.
Truax has advanced through the bracket with wins over fifth-seeded Logan Massa of Michigan and fourth-seeded Mikey Labriola of Nebraska.
Cassioppi, seeded fifth, will face top-seeded Gable Steveson of Minnesota after using a third-period takedown and a point for riding time to get past fourth-seeded Cholton Schultz of Arizona State 4-1.
The Cyclones’ Carr used a takedown in sudden victory to get past Brayton Lee of Minnesota 4-2 and move into a semifinal match against second-seeded Hayden Hidlay of North Carolina State.
“It was a good win,’’ Carr said following his quarterfinal win. “It was hard to get in on his legs, a hard guy to wrestle. I feel like I’ve grown in a lot of areas that helped me with that match.’’
Gremmel needed overtime to move on as well, using an escape in the first tiebreaker session to edge Trent Hillger of Wisconsin, 2-1.
The Panthers’ Keckeisen remained unbeaten on the season, but it took three overtimes for him to advance as well.
The fourth-seeded Keckeisen moved to 18-0 on the year with a 4-2 win in the second sudden-victory period over Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech. He will face top-seeded Aaron Brooks of Penn State in the semifinals.
Iowa’s Alex Marinelli became the first top seed in the tournament to lose.
The Hawkeye 165-pounder struggled to get to his offense through his match against eighth-seeded Shane Griffith of Stanford.
The pair traded escapes in regulation before Griffith scored a takedown of a scramble in the first sudden-victory period to a claim a 3-1 win.
Iowa’s Jacob Warner also lost in the quarterfinals, dropping a 3-2 decision to AJ Ferrari of Oklahoma State.
In the first of two quarterfinal sessions, Lee, DeSanto and Eierman added bonus points to Iowa’s team score.
Lee used third-period back points to claim a 10-2 major decision over Devin Schroder of Purdue in a rematch of the Big Ten 125-pound championship match.
The two-time defending national champion will face fourth-seeded Drew Hildebrandt of Central Michigan in the semifinals.
DeSanto followed by separating himself from Micky Phillippi of Pittsburgh with three second-period takedowns in his quarterfinal at 133. DeSanto went on to win a 13-5 major decision, advancing to semifinal against top-seeded Daton Fix of Oklahoma State.
At 141, Eierman found himself locked in a tight match with Dresden Simon of Central Michigan before he locked up a cradle, then adjusted to get a pin in 3 minutes, 49 seconds.
The top-seeded Hawkeye will face fourth-seeded Tariq Wilson of North Carolina State in the semifinals.
Iowa’s only loss in six matches in the morning session came at 149 where 12th-seeded Max Murin took fourth-seeded Boo Lewallen into overtime but gave up a quick takedown in a 6-4 loss in the first sudden-victory period.
The first Hawkeye to be eliminated from the tournament field came in the afternoon session when Nelson Brands dropped a 15-4 major decision to Devin Kane of North Carolina in the consolation bracket.
Iowa’s Kaleb Young at 157 reached the round of 12 with a pair of wins in the consolation bracket on Friday morning.
Young won an 8-2 decision over Ben Barton of Campbell and a 5-1 decision over Hunter Willits of Oregon State to position himself one win away from all-American opportunity.