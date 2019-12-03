Former Hawkeye all-American battles leukemia

Brandon Sorensen, a four-time all-American who completed his career for the Iowa wrestling program in 2018, is undergoing treatment for leukemia.

Sorensen, currently a member of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, announced in a statement Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and has started treatments.

“I am prepared to beat this disease, and there is no wait,’’ Sorensen said. “The challenge is right in front of me and I am all in. I know I am not alone in this fight. I have the very best doctors, resources and family you could possibly hope for and I know that we will beat this cancer together.’’

Iowa coach Tom Brands said Sorenson has the support of his coaches and former Hawkeye teammates as well as the current athletes competing for the Hawkeye Wrestling Club.

“Brandon Sorensen is not fighting this alone. I can guarantee everyone of that. We are with him lockstep and by ‘we’ I mean this entire program, from his teammates and coaches to the alumni, fans and administration,’’ Brands said.

“Brandon is as solid of a person as you will ever meet, personally, professionally and socially. He has never backed away from an opponent and he will not back down from this.’’