LAS VEGAS -- Former lowa wrestling all-American Austin DeSanto finished as the runner up at 61 kilograms at the U.S. Open Championships on Friday night.

DeSanto defeated a pair of seeded wrestlers on his way to the finals, needing 1 minute, 58 seconds to win a 12-0 technical fall over fifth-seeded Joe Colon in the quarterfinals before winning a 5-4 decision over top-seeded Seth Gross in the semifinals.

Second-seeded Vito Arujau defeated DeSanto in the championship match, winning a 10-0 technical fall in 54 seconds to end DeSanto's 4-1 run in the tournament.

Two other Hawkeyes placed in the top six.

Alex Marinelli finished fourth at 79 kilograms, going 5-2 during the tournament and Spencer Lee finished sixth at 57 kilograms.

Marinelli advanced to the quarterfinals with a pair of decisions before falling 10-6 to fifth-seeded David McFadden, then battled back to win three matches before falling a second time to McFadden 10-0 in 2:22 in the third-place match.

Lee won his first two matches in 26 and 53 seconds before advancing to the semifinals with a 9-4 decision over seventh-seeded Caleb Smith. Lee then withdrew from the tournament after being physically unable to continue.

Former Hawkeye Jayden Eierman reached the quarterfinals at 70 kilograms and won four matches, Nelson Brands won three matches in the tournament and Iowa sophomore Cullan Schriever and former Hawkeye Pat Lugo each won a pair of matches.

Incoming Iowa freshman Ben Kueter, seeded fifth, won his opening match 12-8 before injury defaulting in his second-round match against fourth-seeded Samuel Mitchell.

Eight current Hawkeyes began competition Saturday in the U20 portion of the championships, which conclude Sunday.