Former Hawkeye Gilman earns Olympic berth

He had to earn it, but former Iowa wrestler Thomas Gilman landed a spot on the United States Olympic Team.

Gilman earned his spot in the lineup for the Tokyo Games in August by sweeping a best-of-three championship series against Cornell University wrestler Vito Arujau on Saturday night at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Fort Worth, Texas.

The former Hawkeye won his first match by pin but used a first-period takedown to win a 2-2 decision against Arujau on criteria in the second-and-deciding match.

Gilman collected his points with just over one minute remaining in the opening period, a takedown near the edge that gave the Iowa native an advantage over the two step-out points Arujau collected in the final 20 seconds of the second period.

The match was much different than the first match of the finals which Gilman ended by fall in 5 minutes, 41 seconds.

In that match, Arujau took an early 4-0 lead before Gilman scored three step-outs and a four-point takedown to move in front.

He followed with a two-point move before taking Arujau to his back to secure the 1-0 advantage with the pin.