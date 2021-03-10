Four Hawkeyes awarded top NCAA seeds

Four Iowa wrestlers were awarded top seeds and eight Hawkeyes have been given top-five seeds in their respective weight classes for the upcoming NCAA Championships.
The top-ranked Hawkeyes’ Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, Jaydin Eierman at 141, Alex Marinelli at 165 and Michael Kemerer at 174 were all placed at the top of the bracket for the championships that begin March 18 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
The four have a combined record of 27-0 with 11 falls in Iowa’s shortened regular season, and each will be looking to build off of the individual championships they won as top seeds last weekend at the Big Ten Championships.
Lee is a two-time NCAA champion at 125 pounds, winning titles in 2018 and 2019 as a No. 3 seed. He was the top seed for the 2020 NCAA tourney before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be competing to become the seventh Hawkeye to win three national titles.
As Iowa chases its first NCAA team title since 2010, the Hawkeyes' other three top seeds, Eiermann, Marinelli and Kemerer, are all three-time all-Americans.
Eierman earned his all-American honors while competing for Missouri, taking fifth in 2017, fourth in 2018 and third in 2019.
Marinelli, who won his third straight Big Ten title last weekend to move to 5-0 on the season, is the top seed in the NCAA field for the third time. He finished sixth and seventh in his two previous appearances.
Kemerer received the No. 1 seed for the first time in his career and is 7-0 this season. He previously finished third and fourth in NCAA competition.
For Iowa’s other highest-seeded wrestlers, a potential semifinal against the top seed in their respective weight classes is among the challenges.
Austin DeSanto is seeded fourth at 133, while Kaleb Young at 157, Jacob Warner at 197 and Tony Cassioppi at 285 were awarded fifth seeds.
The Hawkeyes, who are sending their entire 10-man lineup to the NCAA tourney, also have Max Murin at 149 and Nelson Brands at 184 seeded 12th.
Iowa State’s David Carr, 15-0 on the season after winning a Big 12 title last weekend, is seeded third at 157 behind Ryan Deakin of Northwestern and Hayden Hidlay of North Carolina State.
The Cyclones’ Gannon Gremmel is the sixth seed at 285 while Ian Parker is seeded seventh at 141.
Northern Iowa’s top-seeded entries are Parker Keckeisen, the fourth seed at 184, and Brody Teske, seeded fifth at 125, while Illinois’ top seed is Lucas Byrd, seeded seventh at 133.