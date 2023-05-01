LAS VEGAS -- Incoming Iowa freshman Gabe Arnold won a championship and Hawkeye Bradley Hill of Bettendorf took second place at the U.S. Open U20 Wrestling Championships on Sunday night.

Arnold and Hill are among four Hawkeyes who qualified for the World Team Trials on June 2-4 in Geneva, Ohio, with their finishes in two days of competition at the South Point Hotel.

Competing at 79 kilograms, Arnold defeated top-seeded Rocco Welsh of the Young Guns Wrestling Club 3-2 in his championship match.

An Iowa state high school champion for Iowa City High earlier this year, Arnold reached the tournament's semifinals with one pin and three technical falls before defeating Luca Augustine of the Pittsburgh Wrestling Club 8-1 to reach the finals.

Hill was the tournament's ninth seed at 125 kilograms, but used three technical falls and a 13-11 decision over 12th-seeded Harley Andrews of the Tuttle Wrestling Club in the semifinals to reach the championship match in his weight class.

Completing his freshman season at Iowa last season with a 5-4 record as an attached wrestler and 15-6 overall at 285 pounds, the Bettendorf native dropped a 13-2 technical fall to sixth-seeded Christian Carroll of the Cowboy FTC in 3 minutes, 50 seconds.

Two other Hawkeyes, Jace Rhodes at 61 kilograms and Aiden Riggins at 74 kilograms, finished fifth.

Rhodes, a Mason City native, opened the tournament with four straight victories including one fall to reach the semifinals before he was defeated by top-seeded Nic Bouzakis of Pennsylvania. He went on to place fifth with an injury default win.

Riggins lost a 4-2 decision in his opening match of the tournament but worked his way back with eight consecutive wins to reach the consolation semifinals. The Janesville, Iowa native took fifth place with an 8-4 decision over Matthew Bianchi of the Arkansas RTC.