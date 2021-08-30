Gable sees two sides to NIL opportunities

At a time when college athletes now have an opportunity to profit from their name, image and likeness, Dan Gable would encourage them to keep their eye on the prize.
“You can always make money. You can’t always be the best of the best. You can’t always do a backflip coming off the mat,’’ Gable said Monday following an appearance at the Davenport Grid Club luncheon.
The Olympic gold medalist who coached the Iowa wrestling program to 15 NCAA championships in 21 seasons has no problem with college athletes having the chance to make money based on their abilities.
Whether that comes from hosting a camp, signing autographs or releasing a line of apparel, Gable sees that as a good thing especially for participants in Olympic sports who typically only receive a fraction of a scholarship when they compete at the college level.
He also has some concerns and is anxious to see how things play out over time.
“I think it’s going to take several years before it all shakes out, before we really know the impact of all of it,’’ Gable said.
He suspects the NIL opportunity will be handled well by some student-athletes.
He also wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes a distraction to others.
“If it becomes too time consuming, it if takes away from the goal of winning a championship or a title, there are some potential issues there,’’ Gable said. “I can see how guys could get caught up in that and the outcome it might not be good.’’
Gable understands how things have changed.
He has to look no further than to the recent Tokyo Games for an example, citing the $250,000 stipends each of the three gold-medal winning United States wrestlers received for earning their spot on the awards podium.
Additional stipends went to competitors who received silver or bronze medals.
Gable said as long as financial gain does not become the driving motivation, it can be a good thing for wrestling and other sports that don’t always find themselves in the spotlight.
During his comments at a luncheon that kicked off the 75th season of Grid Club luncheons, Gable praised USA Wrestling for its organization and leadership in the sport.
He said the group, along with other organizations around the world, can’t take their Olympic status for granted.
“This is when you have to double down. You can’t take anything for granted,’’ Gable said.
That’s one reason Gable has made annual appearances at the Grid Club dating to shortly after he was hired as an assistant coach at Iowa in 1972.
“It was either in my first or second year at Iowa and I was invited over. I’ve come back every year since,’’ Gable said. “It’s a good group. They’re in it for the right reasons, trying to do good things and I’m always willing to support that.’’