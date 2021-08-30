Gable sees two sides to NIL opportunities

At a time when college athletes now have an opportunity to profit from their name, image and likeness, Dan Gable would encourage them to keep their eye on the prize.

“You can always make money. You can’t always be the best of the best. You can’t always do a backflip coming off the mat,’’ Gable said Monday following an appearance at the Davenport Grid Club luncheon.

The Olympic gold medalist who coached the Iowa wrestling program to 15 NCAA championships in 21 seasons has no problem with college athletes having the chance to make money based on their abilities.

Whether that comes from hosting a camp, signing autographs or releasing a line of apparel, Gable sees that as a good thing especially for participants in Olympic sports who typically only receive a fraction of a scholarship when they compete at the college level.

He also has some concerns and is anxious to see how things play out over time.

“I think it’s going to take several years before it all shakes out, before we really know the impact of all of it,’’ Gable said.

He suspects the NIL opportunity will be handled well by some student-athletes.

He also wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes a distraction to others.